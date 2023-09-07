Fall Out Boy and Jimmy Eat World announce 2024 US tour

Fall Out Boy and Jimmy Eat World have announced plans for a joint US tour in 2024.

The former shared a teaser video in which they contemplate who they should take with them on the second leg of their ‘So Much For (Tour) Dust’ tour before they eventually settle on Jimmy Eat World. You can watch the teaser below.

The ‘So Much For (2our) Dust’ tour will kick off on February 28 in Portland, with further stops planned in Seattle, Austin, Orlando, Baltimore, New York, Nashville, Milwaukee, and more, before wrapping up on April 6 in Minneapolis. Maine, Hot Mulligan, Daisy Grenade, Games We Play and Carr will also join the bands as support on tour.

Tickets for the tour go on pre-sale next Wednesday (September 13) at 9.30am local time before they go on general sale at 10am local time on September 15. You can purchase tickets here and view the full list of tour dates below.

✨ the sequel has arrived ✨ So Much For (2our) Dust is coming back around to the US next year. This time we’re bringing @jimmyeatworld on the whole tour plus @themaine, @hotmulligan, @daisygrenade, @gamesweplayfl, and @CARR_music on select dates.https://t.co/uI1HzLyPKj pic.twitter.com/blovVMtqMx — Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) September 7, 2023

The shows come ahead of Fall Out Boy’s forthcoming UK and European tour which kicks off in Poland on October 17 before arriving in the UK with a show in Leeds on October 27.

The UK portion of the ‘So Much For (Tour) Dust’ tour will wrap up in London with two nights at The O2 on November 2 and 3. You can purchase any remaining tickets here.

Meanwhile, Fall Out Boy recently gave ‘You’re Crashing, But You’re No Wave’ its live debut at a show in New York last month.

The song is taken from their landmark 2007 album ‘Infinity On High’ and was chosen as the night’s ‘Magic 8 Ball’ song; the part of the evening where they dig into their deep cuts and play one of their B-sides and rarities.

Fall Out Boy and Jimmy Eat World will play:

FEBRUARY 2024

28 – Portland, Moda Center

MARCH

1 – Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena

3 – Sacramento, Golden 1 Center

4 – Anaheim, Honda Center

7 – Fort Worth, Dickies Arena

8 – Austin, Moody Center

11 – Oklahoma City, Paycom Center

13 – Birmingham, Legacy Arena at the BJCC

15 – Orlando, Amway Center

16 – Jacksonville, VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

19 – Raleigh, PNC Arena

20 – Baltimore, CFG Bank Arena

22 – New York, Madison Square Garden

24 – Albany, MVP Arena

26 – Grand Rapids, Van Andel Arena

27 – Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena

29 – Columbus, Schottenstein Center

30 – Lexington, Rupp Arena

31 – Nashville, Bridgestone Arena

APRIL

2 – Milwaukee, Fiserv Forum

3 – Des Moines, Wells Fargo Arena

5 – Omaha, CHI Health Center Arena

6 – Minneapolis, Target Center