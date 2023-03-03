Fall Out Boy announce intimate UK shows and share ‘So Much (For) Stardust’ tracklist

Fall Out Boy have announced two intimate UK shows and shared the tracklist for their upcoming new album ‘So Much (For) Stardust’.

The band will release their eighth studio album – and first in five years – on March 24, via Fueled By Ramen.

Ahead of the record’s arrival, Fall Out Boy will return to the UK for two tiny shows in Manchester and London. The US band will play at Manchester’s Band On The Wall on March 15 and London’s Heaven on March 16.

Fans who pre-order the new album from Fall Out Boy’s UK web store before 2pm GMT on March 7 will get exclusive ticket access to the special gigs. Tickets will go on sale at 10am GMT on March 8.

The band will then head back to these shores in October as part of its So Much For (Tour) Dust European arena tour. They will perform seven shows in six cities, including Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, London and Cardiff.

‘So Much (For) Stardust’, meanwhile, will feature the singles ‘Love From The Other Side’ and ‘Heartbreak Feels So Good’. The full tracklist has also now been revealed, unveiling a collaboration on one track with actor Ethan Hawke.

‘So Much (For) Stardust’ tracklist:

‘Love From The Other Side’

‘Heartbreak Feels So Good’

‘Hold Me Like A Grudge’

‘Fake Out’

‘Heaven, Iowa’

‘So Good Right Now’

‘The Pink Seashell feat. Ethan Hawke’

‘I Am My Own Muse’

‘Flu Game’

‘Baby Annihilation’

‘The Kintsugi Kid (Ten Years)’

‘What A Time To Be Alive’

‘So Much (For) Stardust’

Speaking to NME about ‘So Much (For) Stardust’, frontman Patrick Stump said the album was “not a throwback record”. “I didn’t want to go back to a specific style, but I wanted to imagine what would it have sounded like if we had made a record right after ‘Folie à Deux’ [Fall Out Boy’s divisive 2009 album] instead of taking a break for a few years,” he explained.

“It was like exploring the multiverse. It was an experiment in seeing what we would have done.”