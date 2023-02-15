Fall Out Boy announce second London gig due to overwhelming demand

Fall Out Boy have announced a second London gig for their upcoming UK and European tour due to overwhelming demand.

The band will hit the road for their dates in October, kicking off in Poland and arriving in the UK with a show in Leeds on October 27.

The UK portion of the tour will now wrap up in London with two nights at The O2. The first will take place on November 2, while the newly-announced second date will be held on November 3.

“London doin’ it big!” Fall Out Boy tweeted earlier today (February 15). “Due to overwhelming demand + the pre-sale selling out we’re adding a 2nd So Much For (Tour) Dust show at The O2 on Friday, 3rd November. tickets for this show and all the others go on sale Friday at 10am local.”

Fall Out Boy will be supported by PVRIS and nothing,nowhere across the tour. You can buy tickets for all dates – including the new London show – here.

The band will release their eighth album ‘So Much (For) Stardust’ on March 24. Speaking to NME about the new record, singer Patrick Stump said: “I wouldn’t say that the whole of ‘So Much (For) Stardust)’ is this fast, hard rock record but throughout there is this feeling of just us, together, which I was really happy to hear again.”

The frontman continued: “It’s not a throwback record. I didn’t want to go back to a specific style, but I wanted to imagine what would it have sounded like if we had made a record right after ‘Folie à Deux’ [Fall Out Boy’s divisive 2009 album] instead of taking a break for a few years. It was like exploring the multiverse. It was an experiment in seeing what we would have done.”

Meanwhile, guitarist Joe Trohman recently announced that he would be “stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell” to focus on his mental health. “Will I return to the fold? Absolutely, 100 per cent,” he added.