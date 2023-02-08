Fall Out Boy announce UK and European tour dates

Fall Out Boy have announced plans for a UK and European tour – check out the full list of tour dates below.

The emo veterans will hit the road for a host of dates, which include shows in Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester, and Birmingham and a stop at The O2 in London this October.

The ‘So Much For (Tour) Dust’ kicks off at Warsaw Cos Torwar on October 17 before wrapping up at Berlin Max-Schmeling-Halle on November 8. Support will come from PVRIS and nothing,nowhere.

Advertisement

Fans who pre-order the band’s forthcoming album ‘So Much (For) Stardust’, which is out March 24, will be able to purchase pre-sale tickets now until 2pm GMT next Tuesday (February 14), here. Tickets will then go on general sale next Friday (February 17) at 10am GMT and can be purchased here. You can view the full list of tour dates below.

EU/UK – if you *already* pre-ordered the album in our webstore, then you're good to go for the pre-sale! You’ll get a unique code sent to you. For those of you that haven't, get to it https://t.co/Wv93RNebBm pic.twitter.com/dNevo2Oc67 — Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) February 8, 2023

Before that, Fall Out Boy will head to North America in June with special guests Bring Me The Horizon, Alkaline Trio, Royal & The Serpent and more.

The dates will kick off on June 21, 2023, in Chicago, with stops in Dallas, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Tampa, Atlanta, Toronto and more, before finishing up in New Jersey on August 6. You can buy any remaining tickets here.

Speaking to NME about their new LP, frontman Patrick Stump explained, “it’s not a throwback record” despite the guitar-heavy first single.

“I didn’t want to go back to a specific style, but I wanted to imagine what would it have sounded like if we had made a record right after ‘Folie à Deux’ [Fall Out Boy’s divisive 2009 album] instead of taking a break for a few years,” he said. “It was like exploring the multiverse. It was an experiment in seeing what we would have done.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Fall Out Boy performed at the 2023 NHL All Star Game over the weekend (February 4).

Stump also recently opened up about Green Day‘s friendship.

Fall Out Boy – ‘So Much For (Tour) Dust’ 2023 UK and European tour dates:

OCTOBER

17 – Warsaw, Cos Torwar

18 – Prague, Sportovní hala Fortuna

20 – Milan, Mediolanum Forum

21 – Munich, Zenith

23 – Paris, Zénith

24 – Amsterdam, AFAS Live

25 – Brussels, Forest National

27 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

28 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

29 – Manchester, AO Arena

31 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

NOVEMBER

2 – London, The O2

6 – Oberhausen, Rudolf Weber-Arena

7 – Hamburg, Barclays Arena

8 – Berlin, Max-Schmeling-Halle

