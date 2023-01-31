Fall Out Boy announce US tour with Bring Me The Horizon, Alkaline Trio and more

Fall Out Boy have announced a North American tour featuring special guests Bring Me The Horizon, Alkaline Trio, Royal & The Serpent and more – check out the full list of tour dates below and buy tickets here.
The emo veterans will embark on their ‘So Much For (Tour) Dust’ on June 21, 2023 in Chicago, with stops in Dallas, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Tampa, Atlanta, Toronto and more, before finishing up in New Jersey on August 6.
In addition to the first venue Wrigley Field, Chicago, the tour will include three more stadium dates: BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, Forest Hills Stadium in New York and Fenway Park in Boston.
The band will be joined by Bring Me The Horizon on most dates, as well as Alkaline Trio, New Found Glory, Four Year Strong, The Academy Is…, Royal & The Serpent, Games We Play, Daisy Grenade and Carr at select shows.
🚨 WAKE UP, we’re going on tour 🚨
✨So Much For (Tour) Dust✨ is coming to stadiums & amphitheaters this summer!
Taking @bmthofficial + @royalandtheserp along for the ride + @Alkaline_Trio, @newfoundglory, @fouryearstrong & @TheAcademyIs on select dates https://t.co/uI1HzLyPKj pic.twitter.com/nFHXMjfQDn
— Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) January 31, 2023
“WAKE UP, we’re going on tour!” that band tweeted today (January 31), alongside a teaser video of the band on Zoom to BMTH frontman Oli Sykes.
The announcement comes after Fall Out Boy tweeted a cryptic tweet in which the band posted a picture of an umbrella, which fans believed to be reference to Bring Me The Horizon’s album, ‘That’s The Spirit’.
Pre-sale starts Thursday, February 2 at 10am local time, while general tickets will be available from Friday, February 3 at 10am local time. You can check out the full tour schedule below and buy your tickets here.
Fall Out Boy – ‘So Much For (Tour) Dust’ 2023 North American Dates
JUNE
21 – Chicago, IL, Wrigley Field
23 – Maryland Heights, MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
24 – Bonner Springs, KS, Azura Amphitheater
27 – The Woodlands, TX, The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
28 – Dallas, TX, Dos Equis Pavilion
30 – Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
JULY
1 – Chula Vista, CA, North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
2 – Los Angeles, CA, BMO Stadium
5 – Mountain View, CA, Shoreline Amphitheatre
7 – Salt Lake City, UT, USANA Amphitheatre
9 – Englewood, CO, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
11 – Rogers, AR, Walmart AMP
13 – Somerset, WI, Somerset Amphitheater
15 – Cincinnati, OH, Riverbend Music Cente
16 – Noblesville, IN, Ruoff Music Cente
18 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Blossom Music Center
19 – Bristow, VA, Jiffy Lube Live
21 – Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion
22 – Virginia Beach, VA, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
24 – West Palm Beach, FL, iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
25 – Tampa, FL, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
26 – Atlanta, GA, Lakewood Amphitheater
29 – Clarkston, MI, Pine Knob Music Theatre
30 – Toronto, ON,Budweiser Stage
AUGUST
1 – Forest Hills, NY, Forest Hills Stadium
2 – Boston, MA, Fenway Park
4 – Darien Center, NY, Darien Lake Amphitheater
5 – Holmdel, NJ, PNC Bank Arts Center
6 – Camden, NJ, Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Speaking to NME earlier this month about their forthcoming new album, ‘So Much (For) Stardust’ – Out March 24 – Fall Out Boy compared it to the spirit of their divisive 2009 album ‘Folie à Deux’, though said it’s “it’s not a throwback record”.
“I didn’t want to go back to a specific style, but I wanted to imagine what would it have sounded like if we had made a record right after ‘Folie à Deux’ [Fall Out Boy’s divisive 2009 album] instead of taking a break for a few years,” frontman Patrick Stump said. “It was like exploring the multiverse. It was an experiment in seeing what we would have done.”