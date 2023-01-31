Fall Out Boy announce US tour with Bring Me The Horizon, Alkaline Trio and more

Fall Out Boy have announced a North American tour featuring special guests Bring Me The Horizon, Alkaline Trio, Royal & The Serpent and more – check out the full list of tour dates below and buy tickets here.

The emo veterans will embark on their ‘So Much For (Tour) Dust’ on June 21, 2023 in Chicago, with stops in Dallas, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Tampa, Atlanta, Toronto and more, before finishing up in New Jersey on August 6.

In addition to the first venue Wrigley Field, Chicago, the tour will include three more stadium dates: BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, Forest Hills Stadium in New York and Fenway Park in Boston.

Advertisement

The band will be joined by Bring Me The Horizon on most dates, as well as Alkaline Trio, New Found Glory, Four Year Strong, The Academy Is…, Royal & The Serpent, Games We Play, Daisy Grenade and Carr at select shows.

“WAKE UP, we’re going on tour!” that band tweeted today (January 31), alongside a teaser video of the band on Zoom to BMTH frontman Oli Sykes.

The announcement comes after Fall Out Boy tweeted a cryptic tweet in which the band posted a picture of an umbrella, which fans believed to be reference to Bring Me The Horizon’s album, ‘That’s The Spirit’.

Pre-sale starts Thursday, February 2 at 10am local time, while general tickets will be available from Friday, February 3 at 10am local time. You can check out the full tour schedule below and buy your tickets here.

Fall Out Boy – ‘So Much For (Tour) Dust’ 2023 North American Dates

Advertisement

JUNE

21 – Chicago, IL, Wrigley Field

23 – Maryland Heights, MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

24 – Bonner Springs, KS, Azura Amphitheater

27 – The Woodlands, TX, The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

28 – Dallas, TX, Dos Equis Pavilion

30 – Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

JULY

1 – Chula Vista, CA, North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

2 – Los Angeles, CA, BMO Stadium

5 – Mountain View, CA, Shoreline Amphitheatre

7 – Salt Lake City, UT, USANA Amphitheatre

9 – Englewood, CO, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

11 – Rogers, AR, Walmart AMP

13 – Somerset, WI, Somerset Amphitheater

15 – Cincinnati, OH, Riverbend Music Cente

16 – Noblesville, IN, Ruoff Music Cente

18 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Blossom Music Center

19 – Bristow, VA, Jiffy Lube Live

21 – Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion

22 – Virginia Beach, VA, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

24 – West Palm Beach, FL, iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

25 – Tampa, FL, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

26 – Atlanta, GA, Lakewood Amphitheater

29 – Clarkston, MI, Pine Knob Music Theatre

30 – Toronto, ON,Budweiser Stage

AUGUST

1 – Forest Hills, NY, Forest Hills Stadium

2 – Boston, MA, Fenway Park

4 – Darien Center, NY, Darien Lake Amphitheater

5 – Holmdel, NJ, PNC Bank Arts Center

6 – Camden, NJ, Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Speaking to NME earlier this month about their forthcoming new album, ‘So Much (For) Stardust’ – Out March 24 – Fall Out Boy compared it to the spirit of their divisive 2009 album ‘Folie à Deux’, though said it’s “it’s not a throwback record”.

“I didn’t want to go back to a specific style, but I wanted to imagine what would it have sounded like if we had made a record right after ‘Folie à Deux’ [Fall Out Boy’s divisive 2009 album] instead of taking a break for a few years,” frontman Patrick Stump said. “It was like exploring the multiverse. It was an experiment in seeing what we would have done.”