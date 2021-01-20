Fall Out Boy are getting their own Funko Pop figures

Fall Out Boy are getting their very own Funko Pop! figures.

Three figures of Pete Wentz and Patrick Stump were teased ahead of Funko Fair, which is currently running until January 29. You can view the figures below.

They follow in the footsteps of the likes of the Pet Shop Boys, Ozzy Osbourne and My Chemical Romance.

Meanwhile, Fall Out Boy played ‘Centuries’ as part of a special pre-inauguration concert for the 46th US president Joe Biden.

The Chicago band were joined by James Taylor, Carole King and more at the We The People event, which was co-hosted by Keegan-Michael Key and Debra Messing.

Biden was sworn in as 46th president earlier today (January 20).

“This is America’s day. This is democracy’s day. A day of history and hope, of renewal and resolve,” Biden’s speech began.

“Through a crucible for the ages, America has been tested and it has risen to the challenge. Today we celebrate the triumph not of a candidate but of a cause, a cause of democracy.”

Bruce Springsteen, Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake and Foo Fighters are among the acts set to perform at various inauguration events later.

Elsewhere, the New Radicals are also set to reform after 22 years for a performance at the event, while Justin Timberlake recently revealed that he’s written a new song called ‘Better Days’ for his appearance at the ceremony.

Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris also recently shared an inauguration playlist, which features Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller and more.

The late MF DOOM also appears on the playlist, and a number of fans of the rapper, who died late last year, have shared their upset at his inclusion.