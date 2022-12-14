Fall Out Boy are sending fans cryptic postcards

Fall Out Boy have been sending fans cryptic postcards from the band with the title ‘Pink Seashell Beach’.

The postcards contained the message: “I saw you in a bright clear field. Hurricane heat in my head. The kind of pain you feel to get good in the end. Inscribed like stone and faded by the rain: ‘Give up what you love give up what you love before it does you in…'”

The band also launched a website, sendingmylovefrompinkseashellbeach.com, which also contained the strapline “Take pleasure in the details”. There, Fall Out Boy have invited fans to “join us for a tiny sneak peak into our world”, and those who click a button reading “Do not open before Christmas” open up a form where they can fill in their details, presumably for some kind of mailing list.

Interestingly, the statement may be a reference to a line in ‘Our Lawyer Made Us Change The Name Of This Song So We Wouldn’t Get Sued’, the opening track from their landmark 2005 album ‘From Under The Cork Tree’.

Check out the postcards below:

greetings from: pink seashell beach!!! thanks for the postcard [from a plane crash, wish you were here 😉 ] @falloutboy pic.twitter.com/uhMuFhLSbI — tucci’s mom (@emmaquesadilla) December 12, 2022

best monday surprise ever… so ready for FOB8 🥹🖤 pic.twitter.com/YKB6oiH85A — bekah (@fixbekahin45) December 13, 2022

Last month, Fall Out Boy began teasing their eighth album by buying a full-page advert in the Chicago Tribune, which featured the phrase “If you build it, they will come”. They haven’t released a full studio album since 2018’s ‘M A N I A’.

The band’s guitarist Joe Trohman revealed back in September that Fall Out Boy had been working on some new “guitar-based” material but it had apparently been put on the back-burner. “I don’t know know what’s happening with it,” he told Rolling Stone. “I think it unfortunately went to the back burner. It would be nice to make a record where the guitar is a little more upfront.

“We did start that way, as a guitar-based rock band, and it’d be cool to go back to those roots. We’d have to find a way to do it that doesn’t sound like Fall Out Boy from 2005. It might be cool for somebody else to do that, but it wouldn’t be cool for us to do it.”

Trohman also expressed his distaste for ‘M A N I A’: “‘M A N I A’ has some cool ideas and interesting stuff in there. But it didn’t work as well, and I can’t say I love it,” he admitted. “That’s what leads me, hopefully, to go back to making a record… with guitars, bass, drums, vocal. I love synthesizers, synthesizers that we play.