Fall Out Boy back Joe Biden for President: “Lives depend on it”

Fall Out Boy have endorsed Joe Biden for US President ahead of the November 3 election.

“This is the most important election of our lifetime, and standing on the sideline is not an option,” the band tweeted yesterday (October 27).

“We endorse Joe Biden. So please, go vote. Lives depend on it.”

The tweet was shared alongside a photo of an advertisement for Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris, alongside the slogan: “Runnin’ against the devil.”

This is the most important election of our lifetime, and standing on the sideline is not an option. We endorse @JoeBiden. So please, go vote. Lives depend on it. pic.twitter.com/uxxAuWOfKo — Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) October 27, 2020

Back in 2008, Fall Out Boy bassist and co-founder Pete Wentz revealed that he “would not exist as a human being” if it weren’t for Biden, as his parents met while working for the Democratic nominee in his senate race back in the 1970s.

“I would not be standing here actually in reality at all because my parents met working for Biden,” Wentz revealed at the time.

“They met on the campaign, so they have this particular affection for Joe. He came to their wedding. If it weren’t for Joe Biden, I would not exist as a human being.”

Earlier this week, Foo Fighters performed a stripped-down version of ‘Times Like These’ as part of a virtual Joe Biden benefit gig.

The ‘I Will Vote’ benefit concert took place at the weekend (October 25) and saw the Foos playing alongside artists including Dave Matthews, P!NK, John Legend, Cher, Ciara, A$AP Ferg, Jennifer Hudson and Jon Bon Jovi.

A new Joe Biden campaign ad which featured a struggling music venue was recently pulled from broadcast, after the venue’s owner reportedly began receiving threats.

The ad, based around Michigan venue the Blind Pig called Donald Trump’s COVID-19 response into question, demonstrating the impact the pandemic has had on the live entertainment industry.

It was notable for being the first time the Beastie Boys had licensed a song for inclusion in an ad, with ‘Sabotage’ soundtracking the video alongside Pixies, the Breeders and more.