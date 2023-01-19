Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman is “stepping away” from the band to focus on his mental health

Founding Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman has announced he is temporarily “stepping away” from the band for some time to focus on his mental health.

The news was confirmed in a message from Trohman shared to Fall Out Boy’s social media – less than 24 hours after the band announced new album ‘So Much (For) Stardust’ and shared lead single ‘Love from the Other Side’.

“Neil Young once howled that it’s better to burn out than to fade away. But I can tell you unequivocally that burning out is dreadful. Without divulging all the details, I must disclose that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years,” Trohman wrote.

“So, to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell. It pains me to make this decision, especially when we are releasing a new album that fills me with great pride (the sin I’m most proud of).”

Trohman went on to say that he would “absolutely, one-hundred percent” be returning to the band at some stage. “In the meantime, I must recover which means putting myself and my mental health first,” he continued. “Thank you to everyone, including my bandmates and family, for understanding and respecting this difficult, but necessary, decision.”

Trohman formed Fall Out Boy alongside childhood friend Pete Wentz in Chicago in 2001, with the pop-punk group emerging out of the hardcore scene that both were involved in at the time. The band released debut album ‘Take This To Your Grave’ in 2003, with the line-up of Trohman on guitar, Wentz on bass, drummer Andy Hurley and frontman Patrick Stump.

That line-up remained in place across the band’s next six albums – 2005’s ‘From Under The Cork Tree’ up to 2018’s ‘Mania’ – along with the forthcoming ‘So Much (For) Stardust’, which is set to arrive on March 24.

Trohman has been open in the past about his struggles with mental illness. In 2021, he launched a podcast, I Hate Myself, featuring discussions surrounding mental health. Last year, he released a memoir, None of This Rocks, which touched on his issues with depression and substance abuse.

