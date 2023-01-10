Fall Out Boy are sending seashells to fans now, including Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes

Fall Out Boy have begun sending seashells to fans as part of their new album teasing campaign, including to Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes.

The band have recently been ramping up their cryptic campaign with newspaper adverts, postcards and claymation videos.

In their latest stunt, the pop-punk group have delivered seashells to fans’ homes, with Sykes sharing a photo of the one he received on his Instagram story. “Wtf what is this & why is it at my house,” he asked in the caption.

The photo showed a pink and white shell with “1 of 13” written in its middle. It was accompanied by a letter written on headed paper that read “A Homeboy’s Life” and bore the message: “Love from the otherwise.”

At the bottom of the note, which was dated January 19, 2023, it listed the initials of the four Fall Out Boy members alongside the band name.

The shells follow an email being sent to fans at the beginning of the year that also had the title “A Homeboy’s Life”. “We spent the last year jamming ideas in a tiny room [and] can’t wait to share them with you,” the band wrote in the email.

“Thanks for always sticking around. Thanks for working the beat. Spoiler alert: we got more than a gold watch coming for you next year.”

The seashells also tie into a previous teaser stunt, where fans were sent postcards titled ‘Pink Seashell Beach’. A message on the cards read: “I saw you in a bright clear field. Hurricane heat in my head. The kind of pain you feel to get good in the end. Inscribed like stone and faded by the rain: ‘Give up what you love give up what you love before it does you in…’”

A website called Sending My Love From Pink Seashell Beach was also launched. When users visit the site, they are greeted with a pink seashell with the message “The answers are all inside of this”. When the shell is clicked on, it turns around to reveal a dirty baseball before the screen turns black and the site reads: “The beach was never real. None of it is.”

Meanwhile, guitarist Joe Trohman revealed back in September that Fall Out Boy had been working on some new “guitar-based” material, which had apparently been put on the back burner. “I don’t know what’s happening with it,” he told Rolling Stone. “I think it, unfortunately, went to the back burner. It would be nice to make a record where the guitar is a little more upfront.

“We did start that way, as a guitar-based rock band, and it’d be cool to go back to those roots. We’d have to find a way to do it that doesn’t sound like Fall Out Boy from 2005. It might be cool for somebody else to do that, but it wouldn’t be cool for us to do it.”