Fall Out Boy and will.i.am to play pre-inauguration concert

Fall Out Boy and will.i.am are among the names who have been confirmed for a virtual pre-inauguration concert next week.

The two artists will perform at the We The People event on Monday (January 18), two days before Joe Biden is officially inaugurated into the White House.

The event will also feature appearances from James Taylor, Carole King, Ben Harper, AJR and Michael Bivins, and will be hosted by Keegan-Michael Key and Debra Messing.

The We The People concert will also raise money for the Biden Inaugural Committee. Tickets for the virtual event are on sale now and come with three price tiers – pay-what-you-want, $25 (£18), or $50 (£37). Benefits include a personalised commemorative ticket and an exclusive event poster.

On January 17th, we’re coming together for a special “We the People Concert” 🎶 Hosted by @KeeganMKey and @DebraMessing, join us for this pre-inaugural event with @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. — Biden Inaugural Committee (@BidenInaugural) January 14, 2021

It was confirmed earlier today (January 14) that Lady Gaga will sing the US national anthem at Biden’s inauguration on January 20. The ceremony will take place at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. and will also see Jennifer Lopez perform.

Justin Timberlake has also confirmed his appearance at the political event, where he will perform a song that he has written for the occasion.

‘Better Days’ reflects “a better, more equal future”, according to the star, who shared a snippet of the track yesterday (January 13). “This past year brought a lot of frustration, grief, anger — and there were times when it was easy to feel powerless,” Timberlake wrote on an Instagram post featuring the clip.

“This song was our way of doing what little we could to encourage everyone to stay hopeful… and keep working towards a better, more equal future.”

He added: “We have a long way to go to fix, undo, and rebuild this country… but I hope now, despite the past four years, we are on our way.”