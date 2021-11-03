Fall Out Boy’s 2003 mini album ‘Evening Out With Your Girlfriend’ hits streaming

Fall Out Boy‘s 2003 mini album ‘Evening Out With Your Girlfriend’ has landed on streaming services in full for the very first time.

The band’s nine-track project was released a couple of months before their official debut album ‘Take This To Your Grave’, which arrived on May 6, 2003 via Fueled By Ramen.

Featuring tracks like ‘Honorable Mention’, ‘Pretty In Punk’ and ‘The World’s Not Waiting (For Five Tired Boys In A Broken Down Van)’, the mini-LP hit Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer etc. on Monday (November 1).

Check out the tracklist for ‘Evening Out With Your Girlfriend’ below:

1. ‘Honorable Mention’

2. ‘Calm Before The Storm’

3. ‘Switchblades And Infidelity’

4. ‘Pretty In Punk’

5. ‘Growing Up’

6. ‘The World’s Not Waiting (For Five Tired Boys In A Broken Down Van)’

7. ‘Short, Fast, And Loud’

8. ‘Moving Pictures’

9. ‘Parker Lewis Can’t Lose (But I’m Gunna Give It My Best Shot)’

You can listen to the mini album here:

The throwback release comes as Fall Out Boy fans await the arrival of a potential follow-up album to 2018’s ‘M A N I A’.

Last month, frontman Patrick Stump announced his latest foray into the world of film scoring, having composed the music for an upcoming romantic comedy titled Mark, Mary & Some Other People.

Written and directed by Hannah Marks, the film will be released in a hybrid theatrical/on-demand model on Friday (November 5), after premiering earlier this year at the Tribeca Festival in New York.

Meanwhile, Fall Out Boy are currently gearing up for the UK and European leg of the Hella Mega Tour, a three-way headliner between the Chicago pop-rockers, Green Day and Weezer.

Fall Out Boy were forced to pull out of several dates on the North American run due to a team member testing positive for COVID-19. In tribute, Weezer performed their own version of the band’s 2005 hit ‘Sugar, We’re Goin’ Down’.