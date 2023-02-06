Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump on Green Day’s friendship: “They hang out with each other”

Fall Out Boy‘s frontman Patrick Stump has opened up about Green Day‘s friendship.

His band recently hit the road with Green Day on their Hella Mega Tour alongside Weezer and one thing Stump said he noticed was how close Billie Joe Armstrong and his bandmates were.

“The thing that really struck me is they hang out with each other and we do too… but it’s really weird,” he told Radio X.

“I gotta be honest. When you meet a lot of bands, they don’t really [hang out off-stage]. It’s kind of one of those industry secrets that everybody kinda secretly hates each other.

“And we always felt kind of weird that way, ‘cause we would go out for dinner with other bands, or a guy from another band and they’d be ready to dish and be like ‘Argh, MY guy’ and I’m like, ‘Kinda… We have our disagreements, but we like each other’ and Green Day was very much that.”

He also explained that Fall Out Boy are still close because they decided to split everything financially four ways from the outset.

“You wanna know one of the things that I think we did early on is that we never haggled over money,” Stump added. “Early on we said we’re going to split it four ways no matter who does what and it just made the whole thing clean and easy.”

Meanwhile, Fall Out Boy performed at the 2023 NHL All Star Game over the weekend (February 4).

After a host of hockey mascots led them to the stage, Fall Out Boy performed recent single ‘Love From The Other Side’ alongside 2014 track ‘Centuries’ and 2013 comeback song ‘My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark (Light Em Up)’.

It comes after Fall Out Boy’s North American headline tour was revealed last week, featuring special guests Bring Me The Horizon, Alkaline Trio, Royal & The Serpent and more.

Kicking off with a headline stadium show at Chicago’s Wrigley Field on June 21, their North American headline tour will finish August 6. Tickets are on sale now.

The run of shows is in support of upcoming album ‘So Much (For) Stardust’, which is out March 24.

Speaking to NME about the LP, Stump explained “it’s not a throwback record” despite the guitar-heavy first single.

“I didn’t want to go back to a specific style, but I wanted to imagine what would it have sounded like if we had made a record right after ‘Folie à Deux’ [Fall Out Boy’s divisive 2009 album] instead of taking a break for a few years,” he said. “It was like exploring the multiverse. It was an experiment in seeing what we would have done.”