Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz and Bebe Rexha tease mystery collaboration

The pair go way back.

Bebe Rexha and Fall Out Boy‘s Pete Wentz have been teasing a collaboration online.

The ‘I’m A Mess’ artist, who released her debut album ‘Expectations‘ last year, took to Twitter earlier this week (June 10) to post a cryptic message. “Heaven Sent featuring Pete Wentz,” she wrote, tagging the musician in the tweet.

In response, the FOB bassist retweeted the post along with three monocle face emojis. See the tweets below.

The pair previously joined forces back in 2010, with both being members of the electro-rock band Black Cards. Wentz played bass in the four-piece – signed to his label Decaydance – following the start of Fall Out Boy’s extended hiatus.

Upon news of the new mystery team-up, fans are calling for the side-project to return. “Black Cards reunion? Put the music on Spotify,” said one Twitter user. Another added: “OMG BLACK CARDS 2.0????”

While there are no further details as of yet, the tease is likely to be signalling a joint single.

Meanwhile, Bebe Rexha recently opened up on having bipolar disorder. “For the longest time, I didn’t understand why I felt so sick,” she said.

“Why I felt lows that made me not want to leave my house or be around people and why I felt highs that wouldn’t let me sleep, wouldn’t let me stop working or creating music. Now I know why.”

Elsewhere, Fall Out Boy were hit with legal action for overusing the llama puppets that appeared in their ‘Young And Menace’ video. “At no point was the plaintiff ever told that the puppets would be consistently performing on stage, or for all 80 concerts on the tour,” the suit read.