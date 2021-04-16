Fall Out Boy‘s Pete Wentz has reflected on how Kim Kardashian appeared in the band’s iconic ‘Thnks Fr Th Mmrs’ video before her rise to global fame.

The memorable 2007 clip sees Wentz sharing a brief kiss with Kardashian, and came months before the launch of Keeping Up With The Kardashians – which transformed the socialite into one of the most famous people on the planet.

“I remember we had Kim Kardashian in the video for this song,” Wentz said on his new Loud And Sad radio show.

​”It’s just so interesting when you look back on that moment and you’re like, ​‘This is the last moment Fall Out Boy interacted in public with Kim Kardashian where we had the same amount of fame as her.’ It’s funny when you look back at this stuff. Thanks for the memories, Kim.”

In 2018, Pete told People about Kardashian: ​“I stay in touch with her a little bit – just emails here and there. I ran into her, and she was probably the nicest person ever. She’s exactly the same as she was then, except she’s, like, a trillion times more famous.”

Earlier this year, Fall Out Boy played ‘Centuries’ as part of a special pre-inauguration concert for US president-elect Joe Biden.

The Chicago band were joined by James Taylor, Carole King and more at the We The People event, which was co-hosted by Keegan-Michael Key and Debra Messing.

It was also announced that Fall Out Boy are getting their very own Funko Pop! figures.