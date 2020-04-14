Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz teases new ‘Cheap Cuts’ project

Fall Out Boy‘s Pete Wentz has teased the arrival of a new project this week.

In a series of posts on social media, the guitarist shared links to accounts titled ‘Cheap Cuts Music’, as well as asking his followers to provide their RSVP to an event he referred to as the “pre-party to the apocalypse.”

The Cheap Cuts instagram account has also teased more information on April 15 in a series of posts that take inspiration from pop art icon Roy Lichtenstein.

It’s the latest update from Wentz, who has been keeping fans entertained during the coronavirus lockdown.

Last month, he recreated a Fall Out Boy show using action figures of the band on an entertaining Instagram live feed.

Using items from the group’s 2006 SOTA Toys range, the bassist presented the plastic versions of himself, Patrick Stump and Joe Trohman standing on a leftover cereal box perched on his laptop.

Earlier this month, Fall Out Boy also donated $100,000 to the COVID-19 response fund in their native Chicago, Illinois.

The band made the donation via their Fall Out Boy Fund to the to the Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund, which aims to “swiftly deploy resources to agencies that have immediate capacity to reach individuals and families disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 across the Chicago region.”