Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz was nearly cast in ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine’

Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz has revealed that he almost appeared in X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

The 2009 film, written by Game of Thrones boss David Benioff, followed the story of the iconic Marvel Comics character Wolverine.

In the film, Lord Of The Rings and Lost star Dominic Monaghan played the role of Chris Bradley, a mutant whose powers included manipulating electricity, and Wentz has now revealed that the role almost went to him instead.

Speaking on the second episode of his new Apple Music radio show Loud And Sad Radio, Wentz explained that he was offered the “really small role” in the film, with the opportunity coming around the time of his appearance as part of the iconic Jimmy Kimmel Live! sketch ‘F*@#ing​ Ben Affleck’.

“Literally, while I was filming this, my manager called me and they were like, ​’You’ve been offered a role in the next X‑Men,'” Wentz said. “It’s a really small role. You’re going to have to fly right from the F*@#ing Ben Affleck shoot to Australia to film it. And they need to know right now.’

“And so I was like, ​’Okay, cool. Let me think about it.’ I go on, I film the F*@#ing Ben Affleck thing with this guy, Dominic Monaghan. He’s in Lord Of The Rings, you know, whatever? Really cool, really funny. We’re paired together in the song’.

He added: “And I get home from the shoot and I’m like, ​’Yeah, I want to go do X‑Men. I don’t really care what I have to miss. Fly me to Australia.’ And my manager was like, ‘Well, while you were thinking about it, they actually cast the role.’ I was like, ​’Fuck.'”

“And they were like, ​’Oh yeah, it’s this guy Dominic Monaghan doing the part.’ I was like, ‘Are you fucking kidding me?! I was literally just standing to this guy.’ And if he wasn’t so nice, I’d be fucking furious. But I think that was my one chance. We might have been sitting here doing In Defence of Pete Wentz as an X‑Men character.

Thinking back on the experience, Wentz reflected: “When I watch the movie, I see his character and I’m always like, ​’That could have been me,’ you know? And it’s this tiny little character and it’s this tiny little blip of a role that he probably doesn’t even think about ever. I don’t know.'”

In the first episode of his new radio show, Wentz reflected on Kim Kardashian’s cameo in Fall Out Boy’s ‘Thnks Fr Th Mmrs’ video.

The memorable 2007 clip sees Wentz sharing a brief kiss with Kardashian, and came months before the launch of Keeping Up With The Kardashians – which transformed the socialite into one of the most famous people on the planet.

​”It’s just so interesting when you look back on that moment and you’re like, ​’This is the last moment Fall Out Boy interacted in public with Kim Kardashian where we had the same amount of fame as her,'” Wentz said. “It’s funny when you look back at this stuff. Thanks for the memories, Kim.”