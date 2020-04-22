Falling In Reverse guitarist Derek Jones has died at the age of 35.

Confirming the news, his bandmate Ronnie Radke wrote on social media: “I’ll never forget when you picked me up from jail in your old tour van to start falling in reverse.

“Your spirit will be interwoven through the music I write forever. Rest In Peace Derek Jones. My heart is broken.”

His cause of death was not revealed. NME has contacted the band’s representatives for more information.

Jones was a founding member of the group and, alongside Radke, one of only two members to have remained with the Las Vegas band since the start.

I’ll never forget when you picked me up from jail In Your old tour van to start falling in reverse. Your spirit will be interwoven through the music I write forever. Rest In Peace Derek Jones. My heart is broken. pic.twitter.com/6ugnm1MmTm — RonnieRadke (@RonnieRadke) April 21, 2020

Their debut album came in 2011’s ‘The Drug in Me Is You’, with the band releasing a “reimagined” version of the title track earlier this year. Falling In Reverse’s most recent album came in 2017’s ‘Coming Home’.

Before playing with Falling In Reverse, Jones was also a part the bands A Smile From The Trenches.

Paying tribute, one fan wrote on Twitter: “I’ve been following Derek’s career since the A Smile From The Trenches days back in like 2009… I remember being so happy when I saw that he had joined Falling In Reverse. Rest in Power.”

Another commented: “Rest In Peace, Derek Jones. I’ve been following Falling In Reverse since the beginning…this doesn’t feel real.”

Falling In Reverse were set to head on a US tour supporting Asking Alexandria later this month, before the dates were ultimately shelved due to coronavirus.