The families of Viola Beach have spoken about the band’s legacy five years on from the accident that claimed their lives.

On February 13, 2016, singer/guitarist Kris Leonard, guitarist River Reeves, bassist Tomas Lowe and drummer Jack Dakin of the Warrington band were killed with their manager Craig Tarry when their tour vehicle plunged into a canal in Sweden.

Five years later, the families of the victims have reflected on their career and lives in a new interview with the BBC. Joanne Dakin, mother of 19-year-old drummer Jack, said: “They were living their dream. It’s a cliché, but they were. They were living a life less ordinary.

“They were doing really well, but they were still working really hard. They didn’t take things for granted,” she said.

Lisa Leonard, whose 20-year-old son Kris was the band’s frontman, said: “I want people to remember them having fun, because that’s what they were doing.

“I often think about how they must have felt that night. Things were finally coming together after all that hard work and commitment [and] they just wanted to share it with the world.”