Family of AC/DC’s Bon Scott launch fan site on late singer’s 75th birthday

Late AC/DC singer Bon Scott is to be remembered on what would have been his 75th birthday with a new fan-focused website.

The singer’s estate will tomorrow (July 9) launch the site where fans can contribute testimonials about seeing or meeting the rocker who fronted the Australian band between 1974-1980.

Also on the website will be tributes from renowned rock stars as well as newly available merchandise.

The Bon Scott Estate said [via Blabbermouth]: “On the occasion of what would have been his 75th birthday, the Bon Scott Estate (Ron’s two brothers and his nephew) are proud to launch the new website and take this important step toward elevating Bon’s legend and tending to his legacy. Bon was a unique singer, songwriter and character that the world should never forget.

“This is an invitation for Bon’s fans and friends to gather and share their memories and observations of him and his music. His legacy lives in the hearts and minds of those who love him.”

Scott sang on the band’s first six albums: ‘High Voltage’ (1975), ‘T.N.T.’, ‘Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap’ (1976), ‘Let There Be Rock’ (1977), ‘Powerage’ (1978) and ‘Highway to Hell’ (1979). He died in February 1980 at the age of 33 from acute alcohol poisoning.

Last month, the rock legends released the music video for their latest single, ‘Witch’s Spell’. It’s the latest from their 17th studio album, ‘Power Up’, following ‘Shot In The Dark’, ‘Demon Fire’ and ‘Realize’.

The video, which features animations by production company Wolf & Crow, shows the rock ’n’ roll icons performing while trapped inside a crystal ball and on a set of tarot cards.