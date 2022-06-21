The family of live music superfan Big Jeff Johns have shared an update on his condition after he was seriously injured in a house fire earlier this month.

In a statement released last week it was confirmed that the much-loved gig-goer was “very seriously injured” in a recent fire at his home in Bristol, and that he was receiving treatment in a specialist burns unit in Swansea.

Johns’ family, along with his art manager Lee Dodds, have now released a follow-up statement to give an update on his condition.

“Since being involved in an accidental fire whilst cooking at home on June 6, Jeff has been treated in Swansea Morriston hospital for severe burns,” the statement reads.

“He is stable in intensive care, but still under heavy sedation and unconscious whilst a series of procedures and skin grafts are beginning. He is expected to remain in hospital for many months, and is unable to receive any visitors for the time being.”

The statement adds that regular updates on Johns’ condition will be shared via his social media channels (@bigjeffjohnsart) and his website.

“His family and close friends would like to thank everyone for the enormous outpouring of love and support, and also thank the hospital for such good care,” the statement adds. “The family asks that people still keep Jeff in their thoughts.”

The likes of Petrol Girls, Jane Weaver and Lynks have all shared well-wishes for Johns under the latest statement, with Lynks writing: “Huge love Jeff!!! Wishing u a speedy recovery.”

Johns is widely regarded as Bristol’s most frequent gig-goer, having attended live shows every night of the week at venues across the city and the country before the UK went into lockdown in March 2020.

Speaking to NME earlier this year during Independent Venue Week, Johns described gig spaces as “basically my churches”.

“They’ve been safe spaces for me for years,” he said. “You see communities you’ll never meet anywhere else. It’s not just the artists, they develop people who are going to go into running their own venues or record labels, music journalists, or people who go into stage tech and sound engineering.”