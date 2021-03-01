Family of Lady Gaga’s dogwalker thanks singer for support after LA shooting

The family of Lady Gaga‘s dog walker has thanked the singer for her support after he was shot four times during a dog-napping in Los Angeles.

Ryan Fischer was hospitalised after he was attacked by two men who stole two of Gaga’s French bulldogs on Wednesday evening, but he is now expected to make a full recovery.

Thanking family and friends for their support, Fischer’s family said in a statement: “We cannot possibly say enough to thank all of the first responders, nurses and doctors who have worked so tirelessly to care for Ryan.

“Of course, we also want to thank Lady Gaga who has shown nothing but non-stop love and concern for Ryan and our family right from the outset.

“Ryan loves (dogs) Gustavo and Koji as much as Lady Gaga does, so we join in her plea for their safe return.”

It comes after the two stolen dogs were later recovered unharmed.

An unidentified woman brought the dogs to a Los Angeles Police Department station on Friday evening, according to The Associated Press, where Gaga’s representatives were able to identify and return the dogs.

Detectives claim the woman who recovered the dogs was “uninvolved and unassociated” with the initial incident, according to detectives, though it was unclear how they came into her possession.