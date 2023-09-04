Family of poet Gboyega Odubanjo raise £59k in fundraiser to start foundation

The family of Gboyega Odubanjo – a poet who died at Shambala Festival – have raised £59,000 in an effort to start a foundation in his honour.

Odubanjo was reported missing last week when he failed to turn up to his performance at the Northamptonshire festival. After an extensive search by local police and various rescue teams it was confirmed by authorities that a body had been found in the early hours of Thursday morning (August 31).

At the time a formal identification had yet to take place, however, Odubanjo’s family were informed of the update. Police also confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

Now, Odubanjo’s relatives have launched a fundraising campaign in his memory and have since raised more than £50,000 to start a non-profit organisation.

The fundraising page, set up by Rose Odubanjo, looks to continue the poet’s legacy and provide support for low-income Black writers. It currently stands at £59,000 raised.

“We, the close friends and loved ones of Gboyega, express our profound sadness and grief at the loss of one of our brightest and most talented stars,” Rose said in a statement (via The Guardian) “Gboyega was the source of incredible joy and laughter for all of us, and we are utterly heartbroken to hear that his life has been so suddenly cut short.”

Odubanjo was an editor at Bath Magg (“a magazine of new poetry”) and was also a Roundhouse Resident Artist. The poet was a recipient of the 2021 Eric Gregory Award for his New Poets Prize Pamphlet Aunty Uncle Poems.

One of his pamphlets titled While I Yet Live, was published by Bad Betty Press in 2019. His 2021 poem Oil Music was also featured as poem of the month in The Guardian. He was studying for a PhD in creative writing at the University of Hertfordshire.

Per the outlet, Odubanjo was also working on an upcoming collection called Adam, which explores the inequality around looking for missing Black people in the UK. It was inspired by the unsolved murder of “Adam”, an unidentified boy whose body was found in the River Thames in 2001.

The fundraising page also shared a statement that read: “Gboyega always wanted to uplift and support his community, through mentoring young people, through gently praising someone at a poetry night about their star quality and through teaching in numerous places. His poetry and writing has been a beacon of light to many.”

It continued: “He will be remembered as a brilliant poet, inspiring friend, son and brother. He was incredibly talented; someone we will remain in awe of.”

Visit here to find out more about the fundraiser and share donations with Odubanjo’s family.