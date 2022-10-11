NewsMusic News

Famous fans react to return of Blink-182

"Fuck blink 182 is original line up!! They've reformed!!!"

By Arusa Qureshi
Travis Barker, Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus of Blink0182 posing in 1999
1999 archive photo of Blink-182 (from left to right: Travis Barker, Tom DeLonge; Mark Hoppus). CREDIT: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

Numerous musicians and other famous fans have shared their excitement at the news that Blink-182 are reuniting for a huge world tour and new music.

The news, announced earlier today (October 11), was shared via a tongue-in-cheek video which confirmed that the band would be back with the classic line-up of DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker.

Taking to his Instagram stories, The 1975‘s Matty Healy shared a screenshot of a conversation, which read: “Fuck blink 182 is original line up!! They’ve reformed!!! So we’re actually opening for Blink 182!!! Tom is back!! We made it!!!”

The 1975 are due to open for the band at Lollapalooza’s trio of South America festivals in Chile, Argentina, and Brazil in 2023.

Turnstile shared via their Instagram stories: “Excited for these shows next year. Thank you @blink182 for the opportunity”. Rise Against also posted on their Instagram: “Looking forward to all the great shows ahead!”

See more reactions below.

Taking to his Instagram after the announcement, DeLonge wrote: “What if I was to tell you we just made the best album of our career,” accompanied by a photo from the band’s earlier years.

Blink-182’s new single ‘Edging’ is set to arrive on Friday (October 14), and it marks the first time in a decade that the trio have been in a studio together (pre-save/pre-add here). A new full-length studio album is also in the works, though full details are yet to be revealed.

In addition to the music news, the band have announced their biggest tour to date, with concerts confirmed in the UK, Europe, North America Australia and New Zealand as well as their first-ever shows in Latin America.

Tickets go on sale at 10am local time next Monday (October 17). You’ll be able to purchase yours here (UK) and here (North America).

