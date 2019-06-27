Fan gives birth at Pink’s Liverpool concert, names the baby after the pop star

You could say the newborn got the party started

A fan who went into labour at Pink’s concert in Liverpool on Tuesday (June 25) successfully gave birth at the venue – and named the newborn after the pop star herself.

As Pink kickstarted the night at Anfield with ‘Get The Party Started’, Denise Jones went into labour, reported the Liverpool Echo. Two medics, who were on duty as crowd doctors on the night, rushed to her side and took her to the stadium’s first aid room, where they delivered the baby.

“There was no equipment in the first aid room, just a couple of beds,” said Dr John Matthews, one of the medics. “This doesn’t happen very often and I’d never delivered a baby in Anfield before. When things go well, it’s always a good feeling.”

Though Jones initially planned to name her child Dolly Louise, she changed her mind and chose Dolly Pink instead. “I’m still massively in shock, just a bit gutted I missed the concert,” she joked to the Echo.

Pink herself has acknowledged the eventful concert, posting screengrabs of the news to Instagram. “Dolly Pink wanted to get the party started,” she quipped in the caption.

The pop star is currently on the Europe leg on the ‘Beautiful Trauma’ tour. She will perform at Rock Werchter in Belgium tonight before playing two nights at Wembley Stadium on June 30 and July 1.