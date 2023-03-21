Fan in wheelchair goes viral for epic stage dive at hardcore festival

A music fan in a wheelchair has gone viral after stage diving at a hardcore festival in Louisville, Kentucky – check out the video below.

The moment occurred during Kublai Khan TX’s set at this year’s edition of LDB Fest (Life And Death Brigade Fest), which took place last weekend (March 18, 19).

A 20-second clip posted on Twitter by hate5six sees the disabled festivalgoer crowd-surfing to the stage before being assisted by vocalist Matt Honeycutt. Once they were up, the fan headed back towards the edge and into the audience.

“Hardest shit I’ve ever seen,” wrote videographer Sunny Singh, who captured the footage. The video has so far been watched over 272,600 times, and has registered 13.7k ‘likes’ and more than 4,000 retweets.

In the replies, one viewer said: “This is some of the raddest shit I’ve ever seen at a show.” Another person added: “I LOVE THIS!! It’s crazy how communally minded mosh pits are, even in the midst of the chaos! Everyone should be able to experience the joy of crowd surfing at least once.”

You can see the post below.

According to Lambgoat, the fan in the wheelchair “was lifted onto the stage by the crowd, and to everyone’s amazement, she performed a stage dive by propelling herself with speed off the stage and into the hands of the crowd”.

LDB Fest 2023 also saw performances from heavy acts such as Knocked Loose, Drug Church, Terror, Dying Wish, No Pressure and Foreign Hands.