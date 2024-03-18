Fan in wheelchair responds to Madonna calling her out at gig

A disabled Madonna fan has responded to the Queen of Pop after the singer called her out a recent concert.

It comes after the star asked why a fan had remained seated, only to realise they were in a wheelchair during a recent a show on her ‘Celebration’ tour.

At a stop at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on as part of her extensive career-retrospective tour, the Queen of Pop was preparing to introduce her next song when a particular fan caught her eye.

“What are you doing sitting down over there?” she asked, while pointing at the fan. “What are you doing sitting down?”

After taking the microphone and walking to the edge of the stage, the realisation dawned on her, and she quickly added, “Oh, okay. Politically incorrect, sorry about that. I’m glad you’re here.”

Madonna questions fan for sitting down during her show then finds out they’re on a wheelchair: “Oh okay, politically incorrect, sorry about that. I’m glad you’re here.” pic.twitter.com/oezHxfjrFn — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 9, 2024

Now, the fan, Vanessa Gorman has spoken out over the incident, defending the singer’s actions as a simple mistake.

She told TMZ: “Some people are in wheelchairs and can stand. [Madonna] had no idea I was paralysed.”

Gorman also noted that she was glad Madonna apologised right away, and that she went on to enjoy the rest of the show.

At the same concert, the Queen of Pop also welcomed Kylie Minogue onto the stage for a pair of live duets to celebrate International Women’s Day. The two pop icons sang a rendition of ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’, as well as Gloria Gaynor’s ‘I Will Survive’.

Last month, Madonna unveiled a new and final date on her global tour due to fan demand – to take place in Miami’s Kaseya Center on April 9 – bringing the tour to 80 dates total.

Reviewing the ‘Celebration’ tour in London, NME awarded the show five stars, writing that it was the “emotional moments that make this show truly special”.

It added: “The whole thing is a thrilling reminder that Madonna isn’t just a pop star, but also a cultural force who genuinely changed the world by chafing against what society expects from women in the public eye. That’s something worth celebrating in the dazzling, dynamic and at times slightly discombobulating way she presents it here. Really, you wouldn’t have her any other way.”