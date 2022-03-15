Fan-made Lars Ulrich toilet is going on display at a Copenhagen museum

A toilet modelled on Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich is to be exhibited at a Danish museum.

Ripley’s Believe It or Not Museum in Copenhagen has acquired the functioning toilet, which shows Ulrich squatting and holding a pair of drum sticks while wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with his own name in the iconic Metallica font.

The museum, which is located in Ulrich’s birth country, will display the toilet in its gallery and not its bathroom, employee Sabrina Sieck confirmed to the Tampa Bay Times. Previously, the toilet made my Metallica stan and artist, Prince Midnight, was plumbed in at the Brass Mug bar and music venue in Tampa, Florida.

Prince Midnight, who made headlines for his bizarre creation last year, told the publication that Metallica “wrote the first songs that meant something to me”, and he felt inspired to pay homage to the band’s sticksman.

The Lars toilet. Installed and fully functional. I will be moving it for public use at heavy metal mecca, The Brass Mug… Posted by Prince Midnight on Tuesday, November 23, 2021

The Tampa-based artist added that he chose to model the toilet on Ulrich “as the drummer is usually depicted sitting,” and so it was “an obvious choice for the piece”.

He added: “I could have done a urinal with James [Hetfield – frontman] but that’s not where the creative spirit was leading me.”

Midnight is also known for crafting a fully working guitar out of his late uncle’s bones.

In the artist’s homeland of Greece, cremation is frowned upon within the nation’s Orthodox Christian church. His uncle Filip, who died in a car accident more than 20 years ago, had requested that his skeleton be donated to a local college for educational purposes.

After the college no longer had need of the skeleton and his family refused to have him cremated, Midnight filled out extensive paperwork to have Filip’s bones sent to his home in the US rather than pay for cemetery space.

He then attached a guitar neck, pickups, volume knobs, a jack, strings and electronics to the bones of Filip’s torso to make a fully functioning electric guitar.

Meanwhile, in other Metallica news, guitarist Kirk Hammett is set to publish his first comic book, Nights of Lono, later this year.