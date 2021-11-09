Fan paralysed at 2017 Travis Scott show speaks out on Astroworld tragedy

A fan who was paralysed at a Travis Scott show in 2017 has said he was “devastated” to learn about the recent Astroworld Festival tragedy.

Eight people died and hundreds were reportedly injured during Scott’s headlining set at the NRG Park event in Houston, Texas, last Friday (November 5), when the audience began to compress towards the front of the stage, causing injuries, shortness of breath and, for some, cardiac arrest.

Kyle Green, 27, was injured at the Houston rapper’s Terminal 5 concert in Manhattan on April 30, 2017. This was the same show where Scott was caught on video encouraging a different fan to drop down from the second-floor balcony into the crowd below.

“I see you, but are you gonna do it?” the rapper exhorted the fan who already had climbed over the railing. “They gonna catch you. Don’t be scared. Don’t be scared!”

Unlike that fan, who appeared to dangle and drop from the balcony willingly, Green has alleged he was forced over the edge of the higher railing at what he called a “severely crowded” and out-of-control event.

Green filed a lawsuit against Scott and other organisers of the event claiming that he was dragged off the floor by show staff “without a cervical collar, backboard, and other safety precautions,” according to his lawyer, Howard Hershenhorn.

“Security picked him up like a sack of potatoes and carried him toward the front. Travis offered him his ring. Then they finally carried him out. Unfortunately, he was paralysed,” claimed Hershenhorn in an interview on Saturday (via Rolling Stone). The case is currently pending.

When Green heard about the tragedy in Houston, his lawyer said he took it hard. “He’s devastated and heartbroken for the families of those who were killed and for those individuals who were severely injured,” Hershenhorn said. “He’s even more incensed by the fact that it could have been avoided had Travis learned his lesson in the past and changed his attitude about inciting people to behave in such a reckless manner.”

It was reported on Monday (November 8) that three lawsuits had been filed against Scott and festival organisers Live Nation in relation to the Astroworld tragedy, with one also naming Drake – who appeared onstage with Scott at one point – as a co-defendant.

The number of lawsuits since has reportedly continued to swell, with Rolling Stone reporting that 19 had been filed by yesterday afternoon (November 8) in Texas’ Harris Country District Court. Of those, all reportedly named Live Nation and most named Scott.

Scott has announced he will pay for the funeral costs of victims of the incident, as well as cover online therapy costs for those in need.

A press release issued at the time said Scott was “in active conversations with the city of Houston, law enforcement and local first responders to respectfully and appropriately connect with the individuals and families of those involved.

“These are the first of many steps Travis plans on taking as a part of his personal vow to assist those affected throughout their grieving and recovery process.”

Live Nation and ScoreMore have also announced they are developing a fund to cover the medical bills of the festival’s attendees and provide mental health counselling resources.