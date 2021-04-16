A Green Day fan has reimagined the group’s ‘Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)’ single, if it had appeared on ‘Dookie’.

YouTuber Sz.G. Music has re-worked 1997 hit ‘Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)’ into a version that could have appeared on their 1994 debut album, ‘Dookie’.

Instead of being a heart-rendering acoustic number, the track is turned into an all-out punk hit – complete with a bass line that sounds remarkably similar to that of ‘Dookie’ album track ‘She’.

You can listen to the re-imagined version here:

In an interview with Rolling Stone last year, Armstrong revealed that he penned ‘Good Riddance’ around the time the group wrote ‘Dookie’ but didn’t release it because he ​“didn’t think it was going to be for Green Day at all.”

He added: “Then when we were doing [1995’s] Insomniac, I did a demo for it, but it wasn’t right for that album, either. ​I didn’t really know what to do. When we made Nimrod, I was just like, ​‘Let’s see what happens.’

“We put this little string quartet on it, which was going way outside what Green Day was known for. And it was amazing. It opened up a brand-new world.”

Back in March, Green Day released a new edition of their album ‘Insomniac’ to celebrate its 25th anniversary, including a host of previously unreleased live tracks.

The remastered album was announced last October but coronavirus-enforced production delays meant the vinyl edition of the reissue was not expected to be available to ship until early 2021

First released on October 10, 1995, the follow-up to the band’s landmark album ‘Dookie’ peaked at Number Two on the Billboard 200 chart and features the singles ‘Stuck With Me’, ‘Walking Contradiction’ and ‘Geek Stink Breath’.

The new reissue features a remastered LP of the original album, alongside an extra disc featuring live tracks from the band’s 1996 Prague show at Sportovni Hala. You can listen to the tracks on Spotify or watch videos from the performance below, with more available on Green Day’s official YouTube page.