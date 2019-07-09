"I wonder if I can get free beer?"

Last year, Slayer fan Chris LaRocque became an online sensation after attempting to swim his way back into a gig at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage that he’d been ejected from for being too drunk.

Now, the fan has been immortalised by Budweiser on a special can of beer, designed to mark 25 years since the venue was opened.

The can honours 25 acts that have performed at the site, and features a cameo from LaRocque in the surrounding lake waters, complete with Anthrax t-shirt.

“I wonder if I can get free beer?” he mused on Facebook after finding out about the design. “It reminds me of the Archie and Jughead style.”

LaRocque was attending the show last year as part of Slayer’s final ever tour, where they were joined by Testament and Anthrax. After getting drunk and proving to be a little too enthusiastic for ““headbanging and moshing around a little bit”, security at the Budweiser Stage removed him from the venue during the opening act. Undeterred, LaRocque attempted to swim back into the venue – with the moment then captured by Anthrax’s Scott Ian.

“I was a little inebriated, not like fall-down drunk or nothing, but I was feeling pretty good,” he told Exclaim. “I was worried about getting my junk in the water and freezing.”

He added: “I wasn’t going fast. I was just trying to be incognito. “I had my camouflage hat on, so I thought that might help.”

To reward his dedication, LaRocque was offered free tickets to see Slayer at a London show instead.

The ‘last ever tour’ is still happening, meanwhile, having been extended through to the end of this year.