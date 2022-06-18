NewsMusic News

Fans and stars pay tribute to “the greatest songwriter ever” Paul McCartney on his 80th birthday

"Thank you for filling our lives with unforgettable, beautiful, world-changing music"

By Will Lavin
Paul McCartney. CREDIT: Getty Images

Fans and stars alike have flocked to social media to pay tribute to Paul McCartney on the legendary singer-songwriter’s 80th birthday.

The highly influential musician, known as both a hugely successful solo artist and member of the legendary Beatles, as well as founder of the band Wings, was born James Paul McCartney on June 18, 1942, in Liverpool.

His seismic impact on music and pop culture is hard to put into words. His relentless innovation and God-tier songwriting has been one of the great driving forces of modern music, which in turn has inspired countless other musicians.

His honours include two inductions into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame (as a member of The Beatles in 1988 and as a solo artist in 1999), an Academy Award, 18 Grammy Awards, an appointment as a Member of the Order of the British Empire in 1965 and a knighthood in 1997 for services to music.

Today (June 18), fans, friends and entertainers have been sharing stories, tributes, photographs and more to mark the singer’s landmark birthday.

“They say it’s your birthday Saturday happy birthday Paul love you man have a great day peace and love Ringo and Barbara love love peace and love,” McCartney’s Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr wrote on Twitter.

The official Twitter accounts for McCartney’s late bandmates John Lennon and George Harrison each posted a birthday message. Lennon’s birthday shoutout came alongside a playlist of the pair’s greatest songwriting collaborations; Harrison’s included some old footage of McCartney, shot by Harrison himself.

Seán Ono Lennon, son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, shared an acoustic rendition of ‘Here, There And Everywhere’ in tribute to the singer-songwriter.

“A little birdy told me this was one of your your fav Beatles tunes,” Ono Lennon wrote in the video’s caption. “So Happy Birthday! Thank you for all the beautiful music. You have mine and the whole world’s undying love and respect. (This version is a bit rough because it’s such a pretty song I kept getting choked up and staring again!)”

Simply Red‘s Mick Hucknall tweeted: “Britains greatest living songwriter Sir Paul McCartney is 80 today. He shares his birthday with my Daughter who is now 15 and admires the Beatles enormously. Today is a beautiful day.”

The Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood wished McCartney “a very happy 80th birthday!!” alongside some photos of them, while Carole King tweeted: “Welcome to the 80’s.”

Legendary BBC Radio 2 presenter “Whispering Bob” Harris shared a photo from an old interview with McCartney, writing: Happy Birthday @PaulMcCartney I love this photo taken when we recorded an interview together for the ⁦⁦@BBCRadio2 show I made celebrating ‘The Day John Met Paul’ broadcast on the 50th anniversary of that historic day. Thanks for all the memories Paul. Love you x”

A bevy of other tributes from fans and other stars have been coming in from around the globe. Take a look at some of them below:

Paul McCartney is set to become the oldest Glastonbury headliner when he takes to the Pyramid Stage next Saturday evening (June 25). He’ll top the bill alongside Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish, the latter of whom will become the festival’s youngest-ever solo headliner.

On Thursday night (June 16), McCartney joined forces with Bruce Springsteen as he wrapped his ‘Got Back’ US tour in New York.

McCartney welcomed The Boss onstage at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey as a “birthday present to myself” to perform the latter’s 1984 classic ‘Glory Days’ before the pair played The Beatles‘ ‘I Wanna Be Your Man’.

Later in the show, Jon Bon Jovi also joined McCartney onstage to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to him.

