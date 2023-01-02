Fans are furious that Celine Dion isn’t on 200 greatest singers of all time list

Fans of Celine Dion have shared their disbelief that the Canadian singer has been left off a greatest singers of all time list.

Rolling Stone published its ‘200 greatest singers of all time’ ranking this festive period, with acts including Whitney Houston, Al Green, Adele, Beyoncé, Otis Redding, Bob Dylan, Aretha Franklin and many more making the list.

But ballad queen Dion was noticeably absent, with Burna Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Billie Eilish and Yeah Yeah Yeahs‘ Karen O featuring in the 181-200 section of the list.

One fan expressed their upset at the omission. “They better change the name of that list to ‘Ranking The 200 Greatest Singers of All Time After The Great Céline Dion,'” they wrote.

Any “greatest singers” list that doesn’t include Celine Dion is simply wrong lmao there is no discussion to be had — gloria alamrew / ግሎርያ 🇪🇹🌻 (@GloriaAlamrew) January 1, 2023

Alongside a clip of Dion singing, another said: “You can’t have a greatest singers list without Céline Dion. She’s one of the greatest vocalists of our generation.”

Elsewhere, a fan wrote: “Celine Dion doesn’t need no damn Rolling Stone to tell her she’s one of the best vocalists in the world, she makes her own lists.”

How the hell have @RollingStone missed @celinedion – have they hit their head? Not a great start to 2023 😂😂 https://t.co/6SIPaHyC3Q — John Wilding (@Johnwilding) January 1, 2023

Dion’s shows from February 24-April 11 have been rescheduled to 2024, while the shows from May 31-July 17 have been cancelled altogether.