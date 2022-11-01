Fans are remembering Migos’ Takeoff by sharing his best verses

Fans have been remembering Migos rapper Takeoff following his death by sharing some of his best verses.

The Georgia-born musician, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in the early hours of this morning (November 1). He was 28.

Following his death, fans paid their respects to the Migos rapper by posting some of his most impressive verses.

One posted a section of Takeoff rapping on ‘John Wick’ and wrote: “What takeoff did on John wick can never be replicated.”

What takeoff did on John wick can never be replicated pic.twitter.com/FofjTOKewq — Nick🗡 (@BIGGCEOSKILL) November 1, 2022

Another posted a verse from ‘Last Memory’ and added: “One of the hardest takeoff songs.”

One of the hardest takeoff songs 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #LastMemory pic.twitter.com/8PGyKv5Esy — Shannonnn sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) November 1, 2022

One fan also wrote: “We really lost one of the best talents of this generation. RIP Takeoff, you made your mark.”

We really lost one of the best talents of this generation over a fkn dice game. RIP Takeoff, you made your mark 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/rJyFKrAGBt — King Wow (@wowthatshiphop) November 1, 2022

Others posted a live freestyle, which highlighted just how talented Takeoff was.

RIP TAKEOFF 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/tcleKZzJue — vids that go hard (@vidsthatgohardd) November 1, 2022

Following his death, Desiigner declared that he was quitting rap in an emotional Instagram Live.

“Yo, I’m done, I’m done, I’m done,” he said to the camera. “I can’t live like this no more.”

In another part of the livestream, the rapper asked: “Why? Why? Why do we do this? Why do we do this? Why do we fucking do this? I swear this shit ain’t nothing. I’m done rap. It’s done, it’s done, it’s done, it’s done. Not to Takeoff, bro. It’s done.

“Y’all wanted it. It’s over. Y’all wanted it? It’s over.”

Fan-shot footage from Takeoff‘s last live show with his fellow Migos member Quavo was also shared online following the news of Takeoff’s death today.

Takeoff delivered his last live performance on Saturday night (October 29) at Lil Wayne‘s Lil WeezyAna Fest in New Orleans, Louisiana.

He performed at the event with Quavo, his Migos bandmate and uncle, under the moniker Unc & Phew.

The set was held in promotion of the duo’s recently released collaborative album ‘Only Built For Infinity Links’, and saw them perform such songs as Migos’ ‘T-Shirt’ and ‘Straightenin’.

The pair released the album while Migos were on an indefinite hiatus. During their time together, Migos released a host of records, including four studio albums and 12 mixtapes, and were known for such songs as ‘Versace’, ‘Bad and Boujee’ and ‘Stir Fry’.

Their most recent release, ‘Culture III’, arrived in June 2021. Takeoff released his debut solo album ‘The Last Rocket’ in November 2018.