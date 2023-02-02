Fans complain about “fiasco” of Beyoncé UK tour ticket pre-sales

Beyoncé fans hoping to get their hands on tickets to her ‘Renaissance’ world tour have taken to social media to voice their “disappointment” over what some have described as a “fiasco” in pre-sales.

Yesterday (February 1) Beyoncé announced her tour for 2023, with the European and UK leg of the stadium tour kicking off in May before heading to North America from July.

Ahead of tickets for the UK shows going on general sale next Tuesday (February 7) at 10am GMT here – and with select European dates going on sale elsewhere an hour earlier next Friday (February 10) – various UK pre-sales were listed for this morning (February 2), including ones by O2 Priority and Ticketmaster UK.

Advertisement

While some fans were lucky to secure tickets, others have claimed that they were never able to access the pre-sales. “First the O2 Priority app was down. Now I’ve waited in an O2 Priority queue on @Ticketmaster website behind 200,000 people and it still won’t let me access Beyoncé tickets. Waste of time,” one fan wrote on Twitter.