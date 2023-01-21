Fans criticise Beyoncé’s involvement with luxury Dubai weekender

Beyoncé has reportedly invited a number of journalists and influencers out to Dubai this weekend to celebrate the launch of a new, luxury hotel.

The invite also promises a “once in a lifetime performance”, with many assuming it’ll be Beyoncé performing live for the first time since ‘Renaissance’ was released last year.

The all-expenses-paid luxury trip is set to take place this weekend (January 20 – 22) with the performance set to take place tonight (January 21).

The invite reads (via Pitchfork): “Beyoncé invites you to a weekend where your dreams become your destination. You and a guest are invited for epicurean feasts, beachside indulgences, and special reveal experiences including business class airfare, first-class ground transportation, and first-class accommodations at Atlantis the Royal.”

A “grand reveal” is also promised at the end of live performance

what do you think will be the “grand reveal” tonight at Beyoncé’s private performance in dubai tonight ? pic.twitter.com/6qDyivOlYG — pure flower honey 💐 (@purethiquekj) January 21, 2023

Earlier in the week, it was reported by fans in Dubai that they could hear Beyoncé soundchecking several of her songs, including ‘Halo’, ‘Drunk In Love’ and ‘Spirit’, however there’s been no official announcement about a possible Beyoncé concert.

WATCH: Beyoncé appears to be sound-checking “Freedom” for her performance in Dubai this Saturday. Stay tuned for updates on her upcoming #RENAISSANCEWorldTour! 🐝 🪩 pic.twitter.com/vOBfntGzbS — RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR (@RenaissanceWT) January 18, 2023

Either way, some fans are unhappy about Beyoncé promoting Dubai and the United Arab Emirates, considering homosexuality remains a crime punishable by death in the country.

“There is nothing iconic about Beyoncé getting paid an ungodly amount of money to promote a country that is so brazenly anti-human rights,” wrote one fan on Reddit.

“Beyoncé performing these Renny songs, supposed celebrations of Black queer culture, for the first time to an exclusive crowd of billionaires in Dubai is incredibly annoying,” said another fan on Twitter.

“Beyoncé doing a paid for press tour in Dubai doesn’t sit well with me, especially with the influences for ‘Renaissance’ being queer ballroom culture. It’s illegal and a death sentence to be gay in Dubai,” wrote a third.

However, some fans have pointed out that Beyoncé is reportedly working with IAM Entertainment, a live event focused organisation founded and run by Middle Eastern Women, for the show.

why aren’t y’all talking about how Beyoncé’s Dubai performance is in collaboration with IAM Entertainment which is a live event focused organization founded and run by Middle Eastern Women?? — virgo’s grooviest. (@virgosgrooviest) January 20, 2023

In 2019, Nikki Minaj cancelled a concert in Saudi Arabia following backlash. “I believe it is important for me to make clear my support for the rights of women, the LGBTQ community and freedom of expression,” she said in a statement.

Elsewhere the recent Qatar FIFA World Cup 2023 saw the likes of Dua Lipa, Joe Lycett and Sports Team criticise the country’s various human rights violations.

Last year, Beyoncé seemingly confirmed a 2023 world tour in support of new album ‘Renaissance’ via an auction. It’s also been reported that her crew, dancers and band will have to undergo background checks ahead of hitting the road. As it stands though, no live dates have been confirmed.