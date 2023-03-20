Fans criticise Drake over reportedly short Lollapalooza set and cancelled live feed

Fans of Drake have complained about his Lollapalooza Argentina headline show after the rapper’s live feed was reportedly cut moments before he performed a 45-minute set.

The rapper-singer played on Saturday (March 18) and, according to fans online, only performed for between 40 to 45 minutes. Headline sets at festivals are ordinarily longer – at least an hour in length.

Additionally, Tracklist has reported that the artist’s performance live feed was pulled moments before the show began.

Advertisement

“Drake cancelled the broadcast of his show at Lollapalooza Argentina minutes before it started. Even though he was the headliner, the rapper performed for just over 40 minutes,” a translation of Tracklist‘s tweet read (see below).

Drake cancelou a transmissão do seu show no Lollapalooza Argentina minutos antes de começar. Mesmo sendo headliner, o rapper se apresentou por pouco mais de 40 minutos. pic.twitter.com/zpKl2laxWA — Tracklist (@tracklist) March 18, 2023

“The people of #Lollapalooza would have to judge Drake since he is a headliner and has less time than someone who plays earlier,” one fan on social media wrote. “In other words, everyone is on stage for 1 hour and Drake himself, who is the headliner, only 45 minutes? I have never seen anything like this in my life.”

Another said: “Apparently #Drake @drake came to give us a hard time, it started late and finished 30 minutes early, from what everyone told me.”

wow drake’s lollapalooza Argentina performance was complete trashhhhhhh 🤧 ended the set 30 min early, cut the livestream 5 mins before the show… 👎🏼 — rebecca brooker 🏳️‍🌈 (@beckybrooker) March 18, 2023

Elsewhere, a fan wrote: “Wow drake’s lollapalooza Argentina performance was complete trashhhhhhh 🤧 ended the set 30 min early, cut the livestream 5 mins before the show… 👎🏼”

Advertisement

NME has contacted Drake’s representatives for comment.

Meanwhile, earlier this month Drake and 21 Savage expanded their 2023 North American tour – get all the details here.

The run of shows, dubbed ‘It’s All A Blur’, is due to kick off in New Orleans this June in support of the two rappers’ recent collaborative album ‘Her Loss’. Drake previously teased the stint during a SiriusXM concert at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York City.

Any remaining tickets are available to buy here.