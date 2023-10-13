Fans encouraged to sing at Taylor Swift ‘Eras Tour’ film screenings

Taylor Swift fans are being encouraged to sing along during screenings of the singer’s new concert film, The Eras Tour.
Released today (October 13) in the UK and Europe, the movie captures the North American leg of Swift’s ongoing career-spanning stadium tour. The film, which was directed by Sam Wrench, broke numerous box office records last week.
Cinema chains Odeon and Cineworld have now told BBC News that ticketholders can largely forgo traditional cinema etiquette and enjoy Swift’s music as they would at one of her live shows.
A spokesperson for Cineworld said attendees could “shake it off and dance along”, but told them to not take “confetti and glitter”.
Odeon, meanwhile, encouraged fans to “absolutely celebrate by singing and dancing” throughout the concert film.
The company said it hoped its customers would have a “memorable experience” watching The Eras Tour. However, it asked them to “please be mindful of others” while outlining some safety measures.
“Make sure you keep our aisles and stairways clear at all times. As always, no dancing on the seats,” Odeon continued.
When announcing the concert film in August, Swift said that “Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing” was “encouraged”.
The ‘Midnights’ pop star was joined by Beyoncé at the movie’s premiere in Los Angeles, California on Wednesday (October 11). Ahead of the event, Swift confirmed that The Eras Tour would screen in cinemas a day early (October 12) in the US and Canada.
In a four-star review of The Eras Tour, NME wrote: “It’s a staggering feat. In the space of one seamless performance, Swift is at turns a playfully eccentric artist, a country star and a genuine pop icon. Yet for all the spectacle, it might be those acoustic songs that linger longest in the memory.”
Per a press release, the almost-three-hour film is a “breathtaking, cinematic view” of Swift’s latest tour, which runs through her biggest hits and rarities across her studio albums to date.
The mammoth ‘Eras Tour’ will visit Australia in early 2024, with European and UK dates to follow in the spring/summer. Further concerts in North America are due to take place later next year.
In other news, Swift is gearing up to release ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ later this month.