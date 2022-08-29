Fans flee Wiz Khalifa and Logic gig following false reports of gunshots

Fans fleed a Wiz Khalifa and Logic gig in Indianapolis, Indiana on Friday (August 26) after false reports of gunshots were sent through the crowd.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office revealed in a statement that around 10.30pm at the Ruoff Music Center venue, security were notified of a “disturbance” at the outside seating area part of the concert.

The statement added: “Security staff responded quickly, and all the subjects nearby began exiting the area on foot. The emergency action plan was initiated and followed, and all gates including non-public exits were opened. Police staff deployed multiple quick response teams and swept the area. No weapons were found.”

After the reports spread through the crowd, fans then began hurriedly leaving the venue, and Wiz Khalifa’s set was abruptly stopped.

See footage below.

The incident comes after a shooting scare at Lollapalooza led to a security guard being arrested and charged with making a false terrorist threat. 18-year-old Janya Williams is accused of sending her supervisor an anonymous text message shortly before 3pm on the second day of the Chicago festival on Friday, July 29. Using the text message platform TextNow, it allegedly read: “Mass shooting at 4pm location Lollapalooza. We have 150 targets.”

Chicago police and the FBI Joint Counterterrorism Task Force were notified, and, according to prosecutors, investigators soon discovered the Apple iCloud account and IP address of the TextNow number used to send the threatening message belonged to Williams. It’s alleged that during questioning, Williams admitted to sending the message and making the fake Facebook post “because she wanted to leave work early”.

Meanwhile, the Music Midtown event in Atlanta was reportedly forced to cancel its 2022 edition over Georgia’s gun laws. Music Midtown, which takes place in Atlanta, Georgia, was set to take place in September with Jack White, Future, My Chemical Romance and Fall Out Boy headlining. While promoters Live Nation did not give an official reason for the cancellation, sources who work with the festival confirmed to Rolling Stone that Georgia’s gun laws were responsible.

The festival takes place at Piedmont Park in Atlanta and parks are among the places in Georgia where people are allowed to carry guns.

Earlier this month, police in Washington state shared a statement saying they believe they prevented a mass shooting at an EDM festival last weekend.