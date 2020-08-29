Fans flock to stores for first of three 2020 Record Store Day events

Fans have flocked to record stores across the country this morning (August 29) as the UK holds the first part of 2020’s three-day Record Store Day event.

Today marked the first of these three events (others will follow on September 26 and October 24), and record stores have had queues outside from sunrise.

Fans have also been sharing their Record Store Day hauls on social media from this morning’s shopping. Each of the three editions of 2020’s Record Store Day will feature a different set of releases.

This weekend’s batch includes live David Bowie LP called ‘I’m Only Dancing’ recorded on ‘The Soul Tour’ in 1974, a picture disc vinyl copy of The Cure‘s ‘Seventeen Seconds’, a coloured vinyl reissue of Robyn‘s self-titled 2005 debut, two Christine And The Queens 7″ singles, plus releases by Bastille, The Fall, Elton John, Jake Bugg, Morrissey, Manic Street Preachers, Mansun and Primal Scream.

September, meanwhile, sees the likes of Britney Spears, Declan McKenna, The Doors, Ellie Goulding, Fleetwood Mac and Nas putting out exclusive releases, while October’s event welcomes releases from Beck and St. Vincent, Def Leppard, Eminem, Suede, Lou Reed, The Rolling Stones, Snoop Dogg and Thin Lizzy.

Stores have also been implementing social distancing measures, which was also the reason behind the change to a three-day event for 2020’s Record Store Day.

“We’re working hard to keep everyone socially distanced and our neighbours happy,” Brighton record store Resident tweeted along with a photo of a sizeable queue from today’s customers.

Ahead of today’s event, Resident’s Natasha Youngs said: “We may not be partying this year but we’re still determined to make sure we celebrate the artists and labels that have made special releases available for our event.

“We will be operating a socially distanced queue and will be serving from 8am. With the releases being made available online at 6pm the same evening, customers who would rather not visit the shop in person can choose to order them online in the evening instead.”