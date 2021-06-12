Fans flock to stores for first Record Store Day of 2021

Fans all over the UK have been flocking to record stores for the first Record Store Day event of 2021.

The annual celebration of independent record stores across the UK kicked off today (June 12), with a follow up event on July 17 planned.

Many fans have been queuing since the early hours hoping to get their hands of some of this year’s special purchases – you can see some of the fans with their purchases below.

I GOT IT BITCHESSS!! LIMITED RECORD STORE DAY CHROMATICA VINYL IN YELLOW pic.twitter.com/L0AjhzPiuj — martin (@69beaches) June 12, 2021

Record Store Day countdown…

🚨TEN MINUTES TO GO🚨

…and it's a lovely sunny morning in Farnham pic.twitter.com/nxvgCVuX6g — 101 Collectors Records (@101andyhibberd) June 12, 2021

Got to Greenwich Casbah 20 minutes earlier than last year when I was first in the queue… and this year I’m 11th! Happy @recordstoreday everyone! Good luck… pic.twitter.com/NhR9Ks1LqH — George Garner (@george_garner8) June 12, 2021

props to my mum for picking me up the sickest RSD haul cos i couldn’t make it to a store today pic.twitter.com/RW5RL1sHTT — maddy howell (@pxnkerton) June 12, 2021

Good morning, good afternoon, good evening.

Thank you @phoenixsounduk for putting on another superb RSD.

We have managed to get a few more folks to join us.#TheMoreTheMerrier @dazzlarr Off for a quick kip now 😴 pic.twitter.com/qljSYbKkBe — David P Turner👫+3 🇬🇧🇨🇵 🎶🏉 📣 (@CasingShow) June 12, 2021

And we're off! NOW OPEN FOR RSD DROP 1 AT ALL THREE LONDON LOCATIONS! • 50 Essex Road, Islington, N1 8LR • 131 Bethnal Green Road, E2 7DG • 144 Crouch Hill, Crouch End, N8 9DX Remaining RSD stock goes online at 6PM today pic.twitter.com/7IiMj91MT5 — Flashback Records (@flashbacklondon) June 12, 2021

RSD 2021— let’s do this…thank you so much for those who are queuing x #rsd2021 pic.twitter.com/Fa33nwiYd7 — CreeksideVinyl (@CreeksideVinyl) June 12, 2021

Beautiful scenes from around the UK as @RSDUK Drop 1 kicks off… Possibly the best weather for queuing in the history of #RSD! 📷 @101andyhibberd

📷 @RavesGrave pic.twitter.com/uTnMNBAmWO — Long Live Vinyl (@longlive_vinyl) June 12, 2021

One of the best #RSD day's I've had in a long time, celebrating #RSDDrops as part of #RSD2020 at @loafersvinyl @ThePieceHall #Halifax. No queuing, appointment only, amazing coffee & @MagicRockBrewCo beer. Well Done Mark, Sarah & team on another fantastic customer experience. pic.twitter.com/DbOh6qugI2 — Dean Horsman (@DeanHorsman) August 29, 2020

Record Store Day has also launched the new beer in collaboration with the Meantime Brewing Company to celebrate the event today. The Greenwich-based brewery will become RSD’s “official beer partner” for the event, which celebrates over 200 independent record shops across the UK.

Proceeds from the sale of ‘Meantime 33:45 beer’ will be donated to War Child, the specialist charity for children affected by conflict and official charity partner of Record Store Day. You can buy the beer here.

A description of the beer reads: “The table beer (3.5% ABV) has been brewed especially for the biggest indie record store event of the year and is inspired by the American west coast to offer a Turn-table IPA with Cascade, Chinook and Simcoe hops’ citrus, pine, and floral hits for a truly two-speed player.”

Music lovers visiting their local record store on the official days, will also receive limited edition Meantime t-shirts and Tote bags at participating record stores as a thank you for their support.

Last month, Noel Gallagher was announced as the official ambassadorfor Record Store Day 2021.

The former Oasis musician will take on the role as well as releasing a limited edition coloured vinyl of his upcoming High Flying Birds Best Of album, ‘Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)’.