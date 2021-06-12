NewsMusic News

Fans flock to stores for first Record Store Day of 2021

Fans all over the UK have been queuing outside stores since the early hours

By Elizabeth Aubrey
Record Store Day
Piccadilly Records in Manchester (Picture: Visionhaus/Corbis via Getty Images)

Fans all over the UK have been flocking to record stores for the first Record Store Day event of 2021.

The annual celebration of independent record stores across the UK kicked off today (June 12), with a follow up event on July 17 planned.

Many fans have been queuing since the early hours hoping to get their hands of some of this year’s special purchases – you can see some of the fans with their purchases below.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Record Store Day has also launched the new beer in collaboration with the Meantime Brewing Company to celebrate the event today. The Greenwich-based brewery will become RSD’s “official beer partner” for the event, which celebrates over 200 independent record shops across the UK.

Proceeds from the sale of ‘Meantime 33:45 beer’ will be donated to War Child, the specialist charity for children affected by conflict and official charity partner of Record Store Day. You can buy the beer here.

A description of the beer reads: “The table beer (3.5% ABV) has been brewed especially for the biggest indie record store event of the year and is inspired by the American west coast to offer a Turn-table IPA with Cascade, Chinook and Simcoe hops’ citrus, pine, and floral hits for a truly two-speed player.”

Music lovers visiting their local record store on the official days, will also receive limited edition Meantime t-shirts and Tote bags at participating record stores as a thank you for their support.

Last month, Noel Gallagher was announced as the official ambassadorfor Record Store Day 2021.

The former Oasis musician will take on the role as well as releasing a limited edition coloured vinyl of his upcoming High Flying Birds Best Of album, ‘Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)’.

Advertisement
Advertisement