Fans hit back at Elon Musk for asking Taylor Swift to post music direct to X

Taylor Swift fans have hit back at Elon Musk‘s suggestion that the pop star should share her music directly onto X/Twitter.

Earlier this week, Musk – who bought the social media platform for $44billion last year – replied to a post from Swift in which she revealed the ‘From The Vault’ track titles for ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’.

“I recommend posting some music or concert videos directly on the X platform,” he wrote. Musk did not follow up his post with any explanation of why he thinks Swift should act on his recommendation.

However, he did later reply to a post that included a screenshot of a Rolling Stone article about his proposal to Swift. The publication said that Musk had “begged” Swift to release her music on X, which it described as a “failing social media platform”.

The accompanying post responded by outlining some recent figures in relation to X’s monthly active users, daily posts, and the claim that it is currently “the 5th most visited website in the world”.

Musk replied: “This is hilarious coming from a magazine that doesn’t even exist anymore. When is the last time anyone saw a copy?

“Their main purpose, and that of many other de facto defunct publications, is to manipulate public opinion by serving as a ‘mainstream media’ source for Wikipedia, to provide probable cause for bogus government investigations and to cancel people who ignore the woke mind virus.”

Many Swifties have since hit out at the X owner over his idea regarding the star’s music, with one writing: “With all due respect Mr. Elon sir I think Miss Swift knows what she’s doing.”

A second user said: “I think she probably has this whole thing figured out by now!” Fan account Taylor Swift Updates, meanwhile, commented: “Start paying fan pages more fairly for the engagement they bring to your app first.”

Another person added: “Great point. If she posted some videos of her singing she could become a millionaire in no time from the ad revenue.” Someone else wrote: “Isn’t distribution something [Swift] is the master of?”