Fans hit out after Aaron Carter, Gangsta Boo and more omitted from In Memoriam tribute segment at Grammys

Fans have expressed their disappointment after Aaron Carter, Gangsta Boo, Lil Keed and more were omitted from the In Memoriam tribute segment at last night’s (February 5) Grammys.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards took place in Los Angeles, with Beyoncé and Harry Styles being the biggest winners at the event.

During the In Memoriam segment at the ceremony, a host of artists including Takeoff, Loretta Lynn, Christine McVie, Jeff Beck, Olivia Newton John, Coolio and Lisa Marie Presley were all recognised.

But many pointed out that the likes of Carter, Boo and Keed were not included.

“Genuinely don’t understand why Aaron Carter was left out of the in memoriam.. he completely changed the teen pop music game, broke so many records, and truly paved the way for so many young pop stars that followed him,” wrote one fan about the pop star who was found dead at his home in California last November.

Another added: “Since the Grammys chose not include Aaron Carter’s picture while tributing the passed away singers. I’ll just post my own mini tribute because that’s so sad. Rest In Peace Aaron Carter #Grammys2023.”

Carter’s former girlfriend and the mother of his son, Melanie Martin, told TMZ that she was “baffled” to learn of the exclusion.

Elsewhere, fans were also frustrated at the omission of Boo with one writing: “Leaving out Gangsta Boo, one of the pioneers of Southern female rap, from the GRAMMY memoriam segment is a sin and a shame.”

Another said: “Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop tonight and forgetting to include Gangsta Boo in the memorial video is disrespectful af @RecordingAcad.”

The Three 6 Mafia rapper died at the age of 43, in early January.

Many were upset at Keed’s omission too from the segment. He passed away last May.

“I agree #gangstaboo & #lilkeed should have both been mention in #GRAMMYs tribute,” one fan wrote, while another posted a picture of the late rapper and copied in the Grammys twitter handle.

During the section, Migos’ Quavo honoured his late bandmate and nephew Takeoff.

Joined by a choir, the rapper performed ‘Without You’, the track he had written and released in tribute to Takeoff shortly after his death last year. To Quavo’s left sat an empty stool and mic stand adorned with a big chain necklace.

Takeoff was shot and killed outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas in November 2022.

Kacey Musgraves opened the In Memoriam segment, honouring Loretta Lynn. The star performed with an acoustic guitar emblazoned with Lynn’s name on the fretboard.

Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt and Mick Fleetwood closed out the moment with a performance of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Songbird’ in tribute to Christine McVie. Fleetwood played percussion while Crow played piano and swapped vocals with Raitt.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé took home the most awards this year at last night’s ceremony, making history by becoming the artist with the most Grammy wins of all time. She picked up awards including Best Dance/Electronic Recording, Best Dance/Electronic Music Album, Best Traditional R&B Performance and Best R&B Song.

The big four awards went to Styles (Album Of The Year), Lizzo (Record Of The Year), Bonnie Raitt (Song Of The Year) and Samara Joy (Best New Artist).

Further history was made when actor Viola Davis achieved EGOT status with her first Grammy win, while Kim Petras became the first transgender woman to win Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. She honoured late DJ and producer SOPHIE during her acceptance speech.

You can find the full list of winners here, and also check out the best moments from the 2023 awards here.