Eminem’s YouTube channel shares mysterious soft jazz instrumental, leaving fans baffled

Many are speculating it's building up to another surprise new album

Eminem‘s official YouTube channel inexplicably uploaded a lengthy jazz instrumental under the title ‘The Real Slim Shady’ this week, leaving fans speculating as to what it could mean.

The track was attributed to a mysterious ‘PhilipJones16’, but has since been deleted from Eminem’s channel and re-uploaded elsewhere. You can take a listen to the track below.

Some fans think the jazz track was the result of a hack, while others think it’s a hint that he’s due to surprise-drop some new material in a similar manner to last summer’s ‘Kamikaze’ LP.

Some fans believe Philip Jones is a reference to the British classical trumpet player who died in the year 2000, the same year the original ‘The Real Slim Shady’ single was released.

To make matters even more mysterious, another video titled ‘Bad Meets Evil’ – the name of Eminem’s rap partnership with Royce da 5’9″ – was also uploaded to his channel before being taken down again.

Although it appeared with artwork bearing the name ‘Mid ’90s’, the audio was that of the pair’s track ‘Bad Meets Evil’ from the 1999 ‘Slim Shady LP’.

This could also be the result of a hack, YouTube’s autogenerated playlist function, or simply Eminem trolling his fans.

The rapper’s been on enigmatic form recently. Two weeks ago he tweeted: “People think they want this problem ’til they get it”.

While he seemingly provided no context for the tweet, fans believe that it may allude to his beef with Lord Jamar – who recently claimed that black people don’t listen to Eminem’s music.

“We don’t listen to Eminem. We don’t go to the gym and turn on Eminem,” he said “We don’t listen to him on the way to the club. We don’t play him in the club…now, corny places I can’t speak for that.”

With Jamar also feuding with Eminem’s Bad Meets Evil partner Royce, some fans are speculating that the mysterious uploads could be pointing towards a Jamar diss track.