Fans left stunned by Billie Eilish’s BRITs performance of Bond theme ‘No Time To Die’

"Try telling me again that Billie Eilish whispers, I dare you."

Patrick Clarke
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish performs during The BRIT Awards 2020 CREDIT: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Billie Eilish was among the performers at this year’s BRIT Awards, with her powerhouse rendition of her new James Bond theme ‘No Time To Die’ proving a hit with viewers.

Eilish’s vocal range came in for particular praise. “Try telling me again that Billie Eilish whispers I dare you,” said one fan.

“Say what you want about Billie Eilish but saying she can’t sing is FALSE,” said another Twitter user.

Eilish performed the theme alongside an orchestra conducted by Hans Zimmer, with former Smiths man and Bond theme collaborator Johnny Marr also onstage.

At the ceremony Eilish also picked up the award for International Female Solo Artist, and thanked her fans in an emotional acceptance speech.

She said: “I have felt very hated recently. When I was on the stage and saw you guys smiling at me, it genuinely made me want to cry. I want to cry right now.”

Earlier today, Eilish admitted that she was feeling nervous about the BRITs performance. “I’m so scared. We’ve never performed it ever, so it feels so weird that it’s in the public, especially now that I’m performing it and I’m hitting a note I’ve never hit before.”

Going on to discuss Bond actor Daniel Craig and his involvement in the theme song, Eilish revealed that he was “really involved” in its approval process.

“He has a big say in it,” she said. “We learned that from this. He’s really involved. We haven’t met him but he’s got to like it before they move on.”

Eilish’s brother Finneas, who produced the track added: “He had to like it. If Daniel doesn’t like it then you don’t get the job.” He also revealed that ‘No Time To Die’ was written and recorded “on a tour bus in Texas. (It took) about three days.”

