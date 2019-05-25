Fans left upset as Foals headline set at This Is Tomorrow festival is cut short due to safety concerns

Many are demanding refunds.

Foals fans have been left upset as their headline set at This Is Tomorrow festival last night was cut short due to safety concerns.

Joined on the bill by You Me At Six, Nothing But Thieves, local favourites The Pale White and a few others, Foals last night (May 24) headlined the Newcastle festival at Exhibition Park.

Unfortunately, for those in attendance things ended abruptly when the festival decided to pull the plug on the show citing safety concerns.

“Due to safety concerns with the front of stage barrier This Is Tomorrow Festival management made the decision to call an early finish to Foals set,” a statement read. “This is entirely to protect the safety of crowds. The festival will take all necessary steps to remedy this situation for tomorrow.”

The band tweeted that they were “gutted the show had to be pulled this evening. You were an amazing crowd & we were loving every second but it was deemed unsafe to continue.” They added: “We’ll be back soon.”

Many fans have since taken to social media to voice their disappointment, with many demanding a refund.

“Flew up from London to see the @Foals. Absolutely gutted. Refund please?” said one fan. Another wrote: ” Please advise personally on my refund after leaving work early and not getting paid just to attend this. Bearing in mind it took 8 fucking hours to drive from London to Newcastle just to see @foals.”

A third fan wrote: “Fiancé and I both took a day off work, travelled 5 hours & booked Airbnb because the tickets said “Foals” on them. The set ended half way through due to poor festival planning & setup. Refund required, gig not delivered as advertised. # fools # thisiscrap # thiswastonight Sort it!”

See more tweets from fans below:

After recently adding more dates to their extensive UK and Ireland tour, you can see the full list of dates below:

Friday May 24 2019 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE Exhibition Park

Tuesday June 11 2019 – MANCHESTER O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester

Wednesday June 12 2019 – MANCHESTER O2 Victoria Warehouse

Friday June 14 2019 – TUNBRIDGE WELLS Bedgebury Pinetum

Saturday June 15 2019 – BIRMINGHAM Digbeth Arena

Sunday June 16 2019 – BIRMINGHAM Digbeth Arena

Tuesday June 18 2019 – GLASGOW SWG3 Galvanizers Yard

Thursday June 20 2019 – BRANDON Thetford Forest

Friday June 21 2019 – LONDON Alexandra Palace

Saturday June 22 2019 – LONDON Alexandra Palace

Wednesday June 26 2019 – BOURNEMOUTH BIC

Tuesday July 02 2019 – DUBLIN Trinity College