Fans line the streets of Dublin for Shane MacGowan’s funeral

Fans have lined the streets of Dublin for Shane MacGowan’s funeral today (December 8).

The Irish singer-songwriter and former Pogues frontman died from pneumonia in hospital, aged 65, on November 30. It came after he had been diagnosed with encephalitis and had been in ill health.

As reported by BBC, the procession took place between 11am and 11:45am GMT around the south inner city, close to where MacGowan lived in Ballsbridge. It involved a horse-drawn carriage, led by the Artane Band and a piper.

Fans lining the streets sung songs in MacGowan’s honour, including ‘Dirty Old Town’ and ‘Fairytale Of New York’.

Hundreds more are expected to gather later in Nenagh, Co Tipperary for MacGowan’s funeral service. It will take place at St Mary of the Rosary church in Nenagh at 3.30pm, where MacGowan used to attend mass in town.

You can see footage and images from the procession here:

Thank you so much @GardaTraffic for your help today and for the escort for @ShaneMacGowan pic.twitter.com/CDfEZIViD9 — @victoriamary (@Victoriamary) December 8, 2023

What an emotional beginning to our brother Shane’s final journey this morning. Thinking of @Victoriamary and all his family and close friends today. There will never be another like him. 😞❤️ #ShaneMacGowan #TheMeasureOfMyDreams pic.twitter.com/RtdpYJeH55 — Maïa Dunphy (@MaiaDunphy) December 8, 2023

After Shane MacGowan’s cortège passes by, hundreds of people remain on Westland Row/Lincoln Place in Dublin for an impromptu rendition of Fairytale of New York. pic.twitter.com/sKq0GoSP5T — David Young (@DavidYoungPA) December 8, 2023

It felt very much like we took back the streets of the capital this morning after that shite a few weeks back. A glorious bittersweet affair. God Bless Shane MacGowan pic.twitter.com/WPSwbALxxL — Dublin By Pub (@dublinbypub) December 8, 2023

Crowds on Westland Row sing Dirty Old Town as they await Shane MacGowan funeral procession. @PA pic.twitter.com/HKpVYCWnnY — David Young (@DavidYoungPA) December 8, 2023

MacGowan’s widow Victoria Mary Clarke, paid tribute to her late husband yesterday ahead of the funeral.

“Tomorrow is Shane’s funeral which is hard to believe and probably I won’t believe it for a while,” she began the post last night (December 7), she wrote, sharing a photo of them. “Shane hated funerals and he refused to go to them with a few rare exceptions. So it’s incredible to think that so many people want to come to his and that so many beautiful people are pouring their hearts and souls into making it magnificent and magical and memorable for him and for us who are left behind.”

“I am feeling my heart bursting open in all directions with the amount of love that is being showered on us and most especially because everyone has their own problems and challenges and everyone has their own loved ones who they need to look after,” she added.

“I feel that Shane is with me all the time and that he is feeling intense appreciation and gratitude and that he is still sending love to everyone and maybe in a more powerful way from where he is now.”

Elsewhere in the post, she recalled what it was like to have such a close relationship with the singer, and offered some words of advice to “anyone who is in a relationship with someone who has problems with addiction or anxiety or depression”.

“To anyone who is in fear of losing someone, just know that millions of angels are watching you and supporting you,” she concluded. “And if you don’t want to come to the funeral Shane would definitely understand, he wouldn’t want to go either!”

Irish President Michael D Higgins is expected to attend today, as well as close friends and famous faces across the entertainment industry who were close to MacGowan. These are predicted to include Bono, Johnny Depp and Nick Cave.

Following news of his death, Nick Cave paid tribute to his close friend by describing MacGowan as “the greatest songwriter of his generation”, while Bono performed a cover of The Pogues’ ‘A Rainy Night in Soho’ at Las Vegas’ Sphere with his band U2.

The Pogues also shared a link where fans can watch the funeral service online – you can find that above.