Fans love the way Ringo Starr’s son Zak Starkey shut down the chances of Beatles’ children’s supergroup

Zak Starkey, the son of Ringo Starr, entertained fans when shutting down any possibility of forming a supergroup with other children of The Beatles members.

The discussion first arose when Starkey posted an image of himself with Sean Lennon – the son of Yoko Ono and John Lennon – on his Instagram page, recalling how the two had a great time hanging out together.

“What a guy (although he looks completely insane here and he is and so are we),” he wrote in the caption. “It was so great that Sean invited us to hang at the Dakota and actually get to know each other a bit. We had a gas and I have to say being in the apartment sshh and I experienced such an overwhelming feeling of LOVE that we didn’t wanna leave.”

In the comment section, however, a fan suggested the two take their friendship to the next level and form a new musical project. They also suggested that they enlist another child of a Beatles member to complete the line-up too: George Harrison’s child, Dhani.

Responding to the proposition, Starkey was quick to shut down the idea before any fans could get their hopes up. “If we had spent 3 years sleeping on flea infested mattresses in the back room of a Hamburg club it might have chemistry,” he began. “But we have been swaddled in silken robes in houses so big that it’s too far to go and make a piece of toast – seen?”

Following the post being shared, Starkey’s response to the fans has been making the rounds on social media, with fans loving the comeback.

“The way Zak Starkey shuts down a Beatles kids project is so fucking funny I can’t get past it,” one wrote on Twitter/X, sharing a screenshot of the moment. Another responded to the post adding: “Pls I’m wheezing, he rlly said ‘seen?’” Check out more fan responses below.

The way Zak Starkey shuts down a Beatles kids project is so fucking funny I can’t get past it pic.twitter.com/LVK3jwz3cL — lars land (@thisislarsland) November 20, 2023

Pls I’m wheezing, he rlly said “seen?” 😭😭 — Tab (@SHEVlBES) November 20, 2023

He really pulled the maybe if we trauma bonded like our dads but not possible 💀 — Mixey (She/Her)🍀 (@Mixey62472) November 21, 2023

Although there seems to be no chance of a supergroup formed of the children of The Beatles coming together anytime soon, Starkey, Dhani Harrison and Sean Lennon have all established their own respective careers in the music industry.

Like his father, Starkey is also a renowned drummer, and has performed and recorded with The Who since 1996. He was also the third drummer to appear with the iconic Britpop band Oasis. More recently, however, he has been part of the band Mantra Of The Cosmos, which also stars Erasure’s Andy Bell and Happy Mondays members Bez and Shaun Ryder.

Harrison on the other hand has his own career as a musician, singer-songwriter and composer, while Lennon is a songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist.

In other Beatles news, the band recently shared their “final” track, ‘Now And Then’ – which stemmed back to a demo recorded by Lennon, and was completed with the help of AI.

Following its release, the song topped the charts – six decades after they secured their first Number One – and also hit plenty of other milestones along the way, including the fastest-selling single of the year and most-streamed Beatles track in one week.

Elsewhere, the surviving members continued the run of new material this month – releasing new expanded editions of ‘1962-1966 (The Red Album)’ and ‘1967-1970 (The Blue Album)’, mixed in stereo and Dolby, on November 10.