Fans of the 1975 are planting trees to honour the band’s pledge to climate change

"It's the coolest thing ever"

Fans of The 1975 are being called on to plant trees in the band’s honour and commitment to climate change.

Natalie Corwin, CEO of Pet Community Centre and board member at Turnip Green Creative Reuse in Nashville, urged the band’s followers to get planting at a special event in New Orleans on November 26.

In a message, which was shared by frontman Matty Healy, she wrote: “Fans of @the1975 unite! Let’s plant trees to honour our favourite band and what they stand for. Let’s plant a future! Join us Nov 26 in New Orleans or sponsor a tree if you can’t be there in person!”

Healy also wrote in a message to his fans: “People are starting to set these up and it’s THE COOLEST THING EVER.”

It comes after the frontman recently praised the spirit of climate activist Greta Thunberg, hailing her “the most punk person he’s ever met”. The 16-year-old has become a global figurehead of ongoing protests to fight climate change, making headlines with her rousing speech to the UN in September.

Meanwhile, Healy has voiced his support for a teenager who is currently facing 16 years in prison in Iran.

In a new post on Instagram that has been re-shared by Amnesty International, he said: “It was International Women’s Day 2019 when Yasaman [Aryanı] and her mother took off their headscarves and walked through a women-only train carriage in Tehran, handing out flowers.

“Yasaman’s cruel punishment is part of a wider crackdown on women campaigning against discriminatory forced veiling laws in Iran. The Iranian authorities must not be allowed to rob Yasaman of the best years of her life – simply because she believes women should have the right to choose what they wear.”