The PM also said he listens to The Rolling Stones

Boris Johnson has received a backlash for declaring that he’s a fan of The Clash.

The revelation came from a new general election campaign video in which the Prime Minister is seen walking around the Conservative Party headquarters answering questions.

At one point he is asked who his favourite band is and he replies: “Look this is either The Clash or The Rolling Stones, and mainly I listen to The Rolling Stones nowadays, so you can make of that what you will.”

Fans of The Clash were quick to air their ire on Twitter concerning the Prime Minister’s comments. “David Cameron liked The Jam, Boris Johnson likes The Clash. Do any of these chinless fucks even listen to the lyrics. Next Jacob Rees Mogg will be telling us how he loves NWA and was always down with the west coast vibe,” one wrote, while another added: “Don’t pretend to like the Clash, you lying Tory fuckbrain.”

You can view a selection of further responses below.

One fan did defend the Johnson’s choices, pointing out that he did previously once choose The Clash song ‘Pressure Drop’ and ‘Start Me Up’ by The Rolling Stones on Desert Island Discs in 2005.

The surviving members of The Clash are yet comment on Johnson’s remarks but NME is chasing for a response.

David Cameron sparked similar outrage nearly a decade ago when he said he was a fan of The Smiths. In 2010, The Smiths’ guitarist Johnny Marr tweeted: “David Cameron, stop saying that you like The Smiths, no you don’t. I forbid you to like it.”

Marr also recently slammed those who kept referring to Johnson by his first name like “some cuddly fun character”. “I wish people would stop referring to ‘Boris’ like he’s some cuddly fun character. They should refer to him by his full name; ‘That Wanker Boris Johnson'”, he added.

Meanwhile, Noel Gallagher recently conceded that he’d rather have Johnson than Liam for a brother.

“I would say Boris is more entertaining,” Noel told The Daily Star. “His use of the English language is more superior.”

However, he was willing to admit that Liam would emerge triumphant in the beauty stakes.

“Liam is better looking though,” he said. “I probably would not get on with either of them.”